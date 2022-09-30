Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Shrimp Festivus Charity Event
Saturday, October 1, noon – 5 pm
Tony’s Eat & Drink,1000 Meridan Boulevard, Franklin
The 2nd Annual Shrimp Festivus (for the rest of us) will take place on Saturday, October 1st from 12pm – 5pm at Tony’s Eat & Drink located in Franklin, TN. All proceeds from this year’s event will go to support three local organizations – High Hopes Development Center, The Franklin VFW #4893, and Snooty Giggles Animal Rescue. The event is produced by We Care Williamson County, a local 501(c)3.
We will be cooking Shrimp 6 ways – Fried, Grilled, Coconut, Gumbo, Tacos and Low Country Boil. There will be live music all day, silent and live auctions, and craft tents. Tickets are for sale for $20 at Tonyseatanddrink.com and will also be available for purchase at the front gate on the day of the event. One ticket buys 2 shrimp tasting baskets. There is no cost for admission the festival.
2Oktoberfest
Friday, September 30, 6 pm – 10 pm
Riverwalk Park, 102 Riverside Drive, Columbia
There will be craft beer tasting, food trucks, music by Box of Rox, and competitive games such as best Bavarian costume, stein hold, keg toss, keg roll and the inaugural ‘running of the wieners’ to find the fastest Dachshund in Maury County. Best of all, the proceeds go to Room in the Inn.
Find tickets here.
3VETFEST
Saturday, September 30, 9:30 am – 5 pm
Granny White Park,610 Granny White Pike,Brentwood
Check out the 5th annual VETFEST Community music and arts festival featuring veteran owned businesses, organizations, resources, prizes, kid zone, displays, games, food, and much more! Come on out and celebrate military family service and support their businesses and organizations.
4Apple Truck in Franklin
Friday, September 30, 3:30 – 5 pm
Cool Springs Pointe, Brentwood
The Apple Truck, using a refrigerated truck carrying freshly picked Michigan apples, will expand its tour through the American South in September and October 2022. It offers the best of Michigan apples to over 130 tour stops.
Learn more here.
5Broken Wheel Festival
Saturday, October 1, 2:30 pm – 9 pm
2008 Johnson Industrial Boulevard, Nolensville
Round Up for Nolensville, Inc. presents Nolensville’s premier Music and Arts festival. Fun for the whole family with live music, food trucks, locally crafted beer, bounce houses, games, princesses, and more.
Proceeds benefit Round Up for Nolensville, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to Nolensville area residents and public servants in times of need. You must buy tickets online to attend the event.
Buy tickets here.