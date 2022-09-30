Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Shrimp Festivus Charity Event

Saturday, October 1, noon – 5 pm

Tony’s Eat & Drink,1000 Meridan Boulevard, Franklin

The 2nd Annual Shrimp Festivus (for the rest of us) will take place on Saturday, October 1st from 12pm – 5pm at Tony’s Eat & Drink located in Franklin, TN. All proceeds from this year’s event will go to support three local organizations – High Hopes Development Center, The Franklin VFW #4893, and Snooty Giggles Animal Rescue. The event is produced by We Care Williamson County, a local 501(c)3.

We will be cooking Shrimp 6 ways – Fried, Grilled, Coconut, Gumbo, Tacos and Low Country Boil. There will be live music all day, silent and live auctions, and craft tents. Tickets are for sale for $20 at Tonyseatanddrink.com and will also be available for purchase at the front gate on the day of the event. One ticket buys 2 shrimp tasting baskets. There is no cost for admission the festival.