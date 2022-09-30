18th Annual Hike for Safe Haven Set for This November at Percy Warner Park

Safe Haven Family Shelter is gearing up for the 18th annual Hike for Safe Haven, a Nashville favorite for its heavy dose of outdoor fun for friends and family, on Saturday, November 12 at Percy Warner Park (new location at 7199 Highway 100, Nashville).

This pet and stroller-friendly event includes hiking on paved trails, food, live music, children’s activities and more! The event is FREE and open to the public, with no entry fee or minimum donation to participate. Hikers who donate $35 or more will receive a t-shirt, and we encourage hikers to team up and fundraise to increase their impact. Presenting sponsors include Amazon, Curb Records, Fridrich & Clark, and Vaco.

Can’t attend? HIKE YOUR WAY in your neighborhood, on a trail or on a treadmill and share your photos on social media.

The Hike benefits Safe Haven Family Shelter, the premier shelter-to-housing program in Middle Tennessee that accommodates families experiencing homelessness. Safe Haven’s efforts are to house, support, empower and advocate for families, allowing them to stay together. Transformative services focused on housing and employment provide families with the resources to become self-sufficient and successful.

Join to give families a place to call home. Please visit hikeforsafehaven.org for more information and to sign up.