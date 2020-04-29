Williamson Medical Center is responding to a concerning decrease in non-COVID-19 emergency room visits with messaging to ease fears keeping individuals experiencing serious health symptoms from seeking life-saving treatment. The hospital is first sharing this critical message with the community through a video featuring Andy Russell, M.D., Williamson Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer and practicing emergency room physician.

Williamson Medical Center is among hospitals across the country reporting a drastic reduction in emergency room visits related to the treatment of emergent, life-threatening health conditions. A recent survey published by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology shows the number of severe heart attacks being treated in U.S. hospitals had dropped by nearly 40% since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Similar reductions were also reported in the number of patients treated for stroke and appendicitis.

“Whether foregoing ER visits due to fear, or in an effort to alleviate stress on hospitals during the pandemic, it is critical to remind the public that our emergency room is open, safe and ready to provide urgent care,” said Russell. “If you are having symptoms associated with heart attack or stroke, are experiencing severe abdominal pain, a prolonged headache, or have obtained a serious injury, do not hesitate to dial 911. Seeking treatment immediately may save your life.”

Williamson Medical Center has designated specific areas of the hospital to serve as COVID-19 units and is fully prepared and confident in the measures taken and protocols in place to treat patients who have the virus, while protecting staff and other patients.

Williamson Medical Center offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services, 24-hour emergency care, preventive health screenings and wellness activities. Services offered by Williamson Medical Center are developed to provide the most cost-effective, convenient and accessible healthcare possible. More than 750 providers represent over 70 medical specialties and sub-specialties. The caliber of physicians and care at Williamson Medical Center continues to advance the way healthcare is delivered to our region with compassion and convenience unique to WMC. Our campus also houses Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, which provides pediatric emergent and inpatient care, and the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee – the region’s premiere destination for orthopaedic excellence. In addition, WMC’s Williamson Medical Group includes over 35 providers offering everything from primary care to surgery to pulmonary and sleep medicine. For more information, visit www.WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org.