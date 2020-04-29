Tuesday, Governor Lee announced guidance for gyms and exercise facilities on how to safely reopen on or after May 1. Based on this guidance, YMCA of Middle Tennessee has announced tentative plans to open on Monday, May 4, with limited service at the following locations:

Brentwood Family YMCA (Concord Road)

Clarksville Area YMCA

Franklin Family YMCA

Maryland Farms YMCA

North Rutherford Family YMCA (Smyrna)

Robertson County Family YMCA (Springfield)

Sumner County Family YMCA (Hendersonville)

Should the YMCA open the aforementioned locations as planned on May 4, service at these locations will primarily be limited to the main wellness area per the state’s initial guidelines, said an email to members.

“We will also introduce several new safety protocols in the interest of protecting the health of both our members and staff.”

Davidson County YMCAs remain closed. The state’s guidance does not apply to Davidson County, which has its own plans for a four-phase reopening. All YMCA locations in Davidson County will remain closed until Davidson County reaches phase 3 of this plan.

If your local Y is in Davidson County, you may visit any open Y in another county, regardless of your residence or “home branch.” Those with a center-only membership will also be permitted to use other facilities during this time.

Safety Precautions

What the Y is doing:

Single Entry/Exit: To help maintain safety protocols, the Y will maintain a single entry/exit point at all YMCA locations.

To help maintain safety protocols, the Y will maintain a single entry/exit point at all YMCA locations. Regular Temperature Checks: Both staff and members will receive temperature checks before being allowed to start their work shift or to check-in.

Both staff and members will receive temperature checks before being allowed to start their work shift or to check-in. PPE for All Staff: All staff will be required to wear masks and other personal protective equipment.

All staff will be required to wear masks and other personal protective equipment. Self-Scan: Members will be asked to self-scan to allow for limited contact entry.

Members will be asked to self-scan to allow for limited contact entry. Designed for Social Distance: All open areas inside the Y have been evaluated and redesigned where necessary to help ensure social distancing between members. Signage will be placed prominently throughout the facility to drive awareness of this requirement.

How Y members can help maintain safety

The YMCA appreciates members’ adherence to the following safety precautions during their visits: