Tuesday, Governor Lee announced guidance for gyms and exercise facilities on how to safely reopen on or after May 1. Based on this guidance, YMCA of Middle Tennessee has announced tentative plans to open on Monday, May 4, with limited service at the following locations:
Brentwood Family YMCA (Concord Road)
Clarksville Area YMCA
Franklin Family YMCA
Maryland Farms YMCA
North Rutherford Family YMCA (Smyrna)
Robertson County Family YMCA (Springfield)
Sumner County Family YMCA (Hendersonville)
Should the YMCA open the aforementioned locations as planned on May 4, service at these locations will primarily be limited to the main wellness area per the state’s initial guidelines, said an email to members.
“We will also introduce several new safety protocols in the interest of protecting the health of both our members and staff.”
Davidson County YMCAs remain closed. The state’s guidance does not apply to Davidson County, which has its own plans for a four-phase reopening. All YMCA locations in Davidson County will remain closed until Davidson County reaches phase 3 of this plan.
If your local Y is in Davidson County, you may visit any open Y in another county, regardless of your residence or “home branch.” Those with a center-only membership will also be permitted to use other facilities during this time.
Safety Precautions
What the Y is doing:
- Single Entry/Exit: To help maintain safety protocols, the Y will maintain a single entry/exit point at all YMCA locations.
- Regular Temperature Checks: Both staff and members will receive temperature checks before being allowed to start their work shift or to check-in.
- PPE for All Staff: All staff will be required to wear masks and other personal protective equipment.
- Self-Scan: Members will be asked to self-scan to allow for limited contact entry.
- Designed for Social Distance: All open areas inside the Y have been evaluated and redesigned where necessary to help ensure social distancing between members. Signage will be placed prominently throughout the facility to drive awareness of this requirement.
How Y members can help maintain safety
The YMCA appreciates members’ adherence to the following safety precautions during their visits:
- Stay Home if You’re Sick: Members should stay home if they don’t feel well. Members of vulnerable populations, including those with underlying health conditions, are strongly encouraged to check with their doctor prior to visiting.
- Be Ready for Temperature Checks: All members will have their temperature taken prior to check-in.
- Keep the Kids at Home: We are unable to provide child watch service at this time and recommend you not bring children and other family members with you as common area seating will be extremely limited.
- Bring a Towel and a Mask: Members will be asked to bring their own workout towel (towel services will not be provided). The Y also requests that members bring a mask and wear it whenever possible, especially in common areas where other members are present.
- Keep Your Distance: Exercise on designated equipment only and respect all signage regarding social distancing. Strive to maintain at least six feet between you and others whenever possible.
- Expect Reduced Capacity: To ensure proper social distancing, the wellness and pool areas will have a limited capacity. At times of full capacity, you will be asked to wait in a designated area until space is available.
- Remember to Wipe Down Equipment: Help reduce the risk of exposure by wiping down all equipment, weights, mats, etc. with the provided cleaning materials.
