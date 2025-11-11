Williamson Health Promotes Early Detection with Lung Cancer Screening Event

Williamson Health is encouraging community members to prioritize their lung health this November during its annual Lung Cancer Screening Event, held in recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month. The screening, available to all community members, provides an opportunity for early detection through a low-dose CT scan – a quick, noninvasive test that can identify small lung nodules before symptoms appear.

“This opportunity for a preventive lung screening is especially important for anyone with a history of exposure to smoke or carcinogens,” said Tufik Assad, M.D., a pulmonologist and critical care physician with Williamson Health Medical Group. “That includes many military veterans and first responders, who may face an increased risk for lung cancer. These scans are a simple way to catch potential issues early, when treatment is most effective.”

Other risk factors include a family history of lung cancer, a personal history of lung disease, smoking and vaping, and exposure to airborne toxins.

Throughout the month of November, participants can schedule a low-dose CT scan for $150 (self-pay) at one of two convenient Williamson Health Imaging locations: the Outpatient Imaging Center at 4601 Carothers Parkway or the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee Main Campus at 3000 Edward Curd Lane in Franklin.

To schedule an appointment, call 615-435-5361 between November 1-30. Physician referrals are not required, but participants should provide their primary care provider’s contact information for follow-up purposes.

As a self-pay opportunity, the screening will not be submitted to insurance. The exam is designed as an early-detection tool and should not replace regular clinical care. Patients are encouraged to review their results with their physician to determine appropriate next steps.

“Having the screening gave me tremendous peace of mind,” said Mark Burney, a Nashville resident who participated in the 2024 screening. “It was a quick, in-and-out process, and even though nothing concerning was found, it reminded me how important it is to stay proactive about your health.”

A lung cancer screening can help find asymptomatic cancers – meaning no symptoms – in their early stages when they are most treatable with surgery or radiation. Unfortunately, according to the American Lung Association, 43% of cases of lung cancer are not caught until a late stage when the survival rate is only 9%. The American Cancer Society reports that more Americans die of lung cancer each year than of colon, breast and prostate cancers combined.

A low-dose CT scan at Williamson Health takes only minutes and helps detect small, firm lumps on the lungs that could indicate cancer. Physicians can then order additional tests and procedures when needed and monitor any suspicious findings over time.

The US Preventive Services Task Force recommends yearly low-dose CT lung cancer screening for people who:

Have a 20-pack-year or more smoking history, and

Smoke now or have quit within the past 15 years, and

Are between 50 and 80 years old.

Patients who meet this criteria are also encouraged to speak with their provider to determine if they qualify for insurance-covered screenings. Those screenings would be outside of this current $150 self-pay opportunity.

Should patients have a suspicious finding, Williamson Health proudly offers state-of-the-art technology called Illumisite. This allows physicians to create a virtual map of a patient’s lungs and navigate accurately through their airway for a thorough biopsy of lung nodules. Should this be the case, the Williamson Health Lung Navigator will be with the patients every step of the way to help answer questions and offer support through the next step of the process. Learn more about this and other lung health services as well as lung cancer risks at WilliamsonHealth.org/lung-cancer-awareness/.

