Moon Valley Nurseries Opens Christmas Tree Lot, Offers Free Trees to Local Heroes

Moon Valley Nurseries, a premier tree and plant nursery in Franklin, is excited to announce that its Christmas tree lots will open on Black Friday.

In addition to lots of openings, Moon Valley Nurseries is giving back to the community. On Saturday, November 29, the first 50 local heroes, including first responders, teachers, healthcare workers, veterans, and active-duty military, will receive a free Christmas tree. Heroes must present an ID to verify their employment/status. Doors open at 9:00 a.m.

For a limited time, customers who purchase a Christmas tree during the first week lots are open will receive $10 off their tree, plus $50 in nursery cash redeemable in-store after January 1. Following the first week, the $10 discount will no longer be available, while the $50 nursery cash offer will remain in effect.

Moon Valley Nurseries is located at 4114 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

MORE HOLIDAY NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email