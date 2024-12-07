Williamson Health Designated Hometown Charity and Beneficiary of Darrell Waltrip Subaru’s Share the Love® Event

Williamson Health has been designated as a Hometown Charity and beneficiary of the Darrell Waltrip Subaru Share the Love® event running now through January 2, 2025. This is the eighth consecutive year Williamson Health has been selected as a beneficiary of the Share the Love event.

This means that for every new Subaru purchased or leased, the dealership will donate $250 to the purchaser’s choice of designated charities, including Williamson Health. In addition to the $250 donations for brand new Subaru purchases and leases, the dealership will also donate a minimum of $75 for each additional sold or leased vehicle.

Finally, for every vehicle routine service visit during the Subaru Share the Love event, Darrell Waltrip Subaru will donate $5 to designated Hometown Charities.

Over the last eight years, Darrell Waltrip Subaru has donated nearly $100,000 from the Share the Love event to the Williamson Health Foundation, Williamson Health’s charitable arm that funds the purchase of state-of-the- art medical equipment, capital projects, employee support, health outreach programs and other initiatives for the regional health system.

“We are extremely grateful for the longstanding, generous support we have received from Darrell Waltrip Automotive Group,” said Leigh Williams executive director of the Williamson Health Foundation. “It is an honor to once again be chosen as a beneficiary of the Darrell Waltrip Subaru Share the Love event.”

Darrell Waltrip Automotive Group has supported the Williamson Health Foundation for nearly a decade. Most recently, the organization was the first corporate sponsor of the foundation’s “More for You. Close to Home.” capital campaign funding the largest renovation project in Williamson Medical Center’s history. The project has already included the completion of the newly expanded and renovated Williamson Medical Center Boyer-Bryan West Tower, a new Cardiac Center featuring two state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization labs and an electrophysiology lab with pre- and post-procedure areas, the expanded and renovated Turner-Dugas Adult Emergency Department as well as the expanded and renovated obstetrics and neonatal care services, including a new postpartum unit.

“We are proud to name the Williamson Health Foundation as a beneficiary of our Share the Love event,” said Darrell Waltrip, president, Darrell Waltrip Automotive Group. “We are proud to raise funds for our neighbor through this event to support the healthcare system’s mission and commitment to continue to grow to meet the future needs of our families, friends and neighbors.”

For more information about this very popular national Subaru philanthropic event visit

https://www.subaru.com/our-commitment/share-the-love.

