Tee Off Locally: Top Disc Golf Courses Near Brentwood & Hendersonville

Disc golf has become popular, and it’s easy to see why. It’s affordable, easy to learn, and a great way to stay active while enjoying time outside. Whether you’re tossing a disc with friends or aiming to shave strokes off your game, Middle Tennessee is filled with scenic and well-kept disc golf courses to explore.

Luckily for locals, Brentwood and Hendersonville are surrounded by excellent spots to play, perfect for beginners looking to get into the game or seasoned players hunting for new challenges. And no matter your skill level, having quality discs and gear can make all the difference. Let’s explore the top disc golf courses in the area with Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville, your go-to shop for affordable, high-quality gear.

Quick Highlights: Disc Golf Near Brentwood & Hendersonville

Explore top disc golf courses near Brentwood & Hendersonville, including Crockett Park and Sanders Ferry

Find the best local spots for beginners and advanced players across Middle Tennessee

Find the best local spots for beginners and advanced players across Middle Tennessee

Best Disc Golf Courses Near Brentwood

1. Crockett Park Disc Golf Course

1500 Volunteer Pkwy, Brentwood, TN

Tucked into one of Brentwood’s most beloved parks, this course is a favorite for its shaded layout and approachable design. With short, beginner-friendly holes and a scenic setting, Crockett Park is perfect for casual play or family outings. It’s also great for working on accuracy and short game finesse.

2. Sharp Springs Park (Smyrna)

Smyrna, TN — approx. 30 mins from Brentwood

If you’re up for a short drive, Sharp Springs offers a more challenging 18-hole course with a mix of wooded shots and wide-open fairways. It’s well-loved for its diversity, making it a strong pick for intermediate and advanced players looking to test their skills.

Top Disc Golf Spots in Hendersonville & Nearby

1. Sanders Ferry Park Disc Golf Course

513 Sanders Ferry Rd, Hendersonville, TN

With 18 holes and gorgeous lake views, Sanders Ferry Park is a staple in the Hendersonville disc golf scene. The course is known for its mix of open shots and water hazards, offering both fun and challenge. It’s also an ideal spot for a relaxing afternoon round.

2. Triple Creek Park (Gallatin)

Gallatin, TN — approx. 20 mins from Hendersonville

This hidden gem features a mix of wooded and open holes, clearly marked tees, and a beginner-friendly layout. Triple Creek Park is great for casual play or introducing friends to the sport.

3. Two Rivers Disc Golf Course (Nashville)

3150 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN

One of the region’s most popular courses, Two Rivers offers a more technical experience with rolling hills and panoramic views of downtown Nashville. It’s a must-visit for players wanting a challenge, just a short drive away.

Bonus: Connect with the Local Disc Golf Community

Middle Tennessee has a vibrant disc golf scene, including opportunities to join leagues, meet new players, and improve your game.

Check out the Middle Tennessee Disc Golf Association (MTDGA) for information on events, tournaments, and community meetups.

Whether you’re competitive or just out for fun, connecting with others can enhance your experience on and off the course.

Gear Up for the Season with Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville

As the sun sticks around longer and the weather warms up, now is the perfect time to get outside, try something new, or get back into a sport you love. Disc golf is the ideal summer activity, and having reliable discs, bags, and accessories can make your game even more enjoyable.

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville has everything you need to play your best, whether you’re just starting out or upgrading your setup.

The weather is heating up, and so is disc golf season.



Get Out and Play

From scenic park courses to technical layouts, the Brentwood and Hendersonville area offers something for every disc golf fan. So grab your gear, explore new terrain, and enjoy a sport that’s as laid-back or competitive as you make it.

Need help choosing the right disc or looking to upgrade your set? Head to Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville for expert advice and unbeatable prices on all things disc golf.

With two convenient locations in the greater Nashville area, Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville are the best places to purchase new gear and recycle high-quality equipment for store credit or cash.

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-661-1107

[email protected]

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 8; Saturday: 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville

201 North Anderson Lane, Suite 300

Hendersonville, TN 37075

615-822-6633

[email protected]

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 8; Saturday: 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

