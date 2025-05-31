Photos: Carousel of Dreams at The Factory at Franklin

A ribbon cutting was held on Friday, May 30 for the Carousel of Dreams set to open at The Factory at Franklin on Saturday, May 31st.

Several community leaders spoke at the event and the message was clear – don’t give up on your dream even if it might take 30 years. Ken Means, the mastermind behind the carousel, has been handcrafting each of the animals for this carousel for 30 years, hoping one day to complete it and find the right place for it to be installed. Now, Franklin will be home to one of just 200 carousels in the country. After the ribbon cutting, Means, along with community leaders took the first ride on the carousel. We asked Means if he ever gets tired of riding the carousel and with a big smile, he said I never get tired of it.

Details for the grand opening include a celebration from 1 to 4 p.m., with carousel rides available to the public beginning at 10 a.m. The Franklin Transit Authority offers a convenient shuttle service from Liberty Elementary School every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a suggested fare of just $1 each way.

The free, family-friendly celebration will include appearances by popular princesses and superheroes, face painting, balloon art and interactive booths from The Factory at Franklin and the Carousel’s 2025 nonprofit beneficiaries. Carousel of Dreams merchandise, including toddler, youth and adult t-shirts, hats and limited-edition posters signed by Carousel creator Ken Means, will be available for purchase.

Tickets to ride the carousel are $5 and will be available for purchase on site the day of the event, with online ticket sales beginning in late June. Children under 42 inches tall must ride with an adult; while the child rides free, the accompanying adult must purchase a ticket. In addition to the 32 animals in the menagerie, a handcrafted chariot offers a place for anyone who prefers a lower place to sit, including those who use a wheelchair.

The Circle of Giving will operate the Carousel of Dreams will support four Williamson County nonprofit organizations in 2025: FrankTown Open Hearts, Friends of Franklin Parks benefitting Ellie G’s Dream World, Hard Bargain Association and Needs of Our Kids (N.O.O.K.), which support youth mentorship, inclusive play, affordable housing and student resources. Each will have a booth at the event to share its mission with the community.

Take a look at photos and video below.

1 of 15

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email