Discover Serenity at the Return To Nature Event at the Graystone Quarry

Learn & Experience Quantum Health at the Return To Nature Event at Graystone Quarry (4520 Graystone Quarry Ln Franklin, Tennessee 37064) on June 26-27, 2025.

This unique retreat will blend the wisdom of nature with the cutting-edge science of circadian and quantum biology, offering attendees an unforgettable healing and wellness experience. Through hands-on learning and immersive activities in a gorgeous setting, you’ll learn how to use simple, nature-based health practices to unlock rapid healing and optimal well-being.

Circadian-Friendly Setting:

Attend sessions with open access to natural light and walk barefoot

Top Quantum Experts:

Learn from several quantum health teachers in a relaxed setting—no stuffy conference vibes.

Quantum Health Activities:

Do a sauna session, enjoy a cold plunge, check out the vendor area, and participate in other “quantum” activities.

Circadian-Style Meals:

Eat chef-catered animal- and seafood-based meals, with natural light, at ideal times of day.

Friends Who Align:

Meet others from around the world who live the circadian and quantum health lifestyle.

Lessons to Take Home:

Experience quantum health in person so you can learn to implement practices at home.

More information HERE.

