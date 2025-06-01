National Museum of African American Music Announces We are Music City

The National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) announced its most ambitious Black Music Month celebration to date. The “We Are Music City” series will feature four signature events throughout June, paying homage to the 150th anniversary of Nashville earning its “Music City” moniker when the Fisk Jubilee Singers captivated Queen Victoria over 150 years ago.

“We Are Music City isn’t just a theme—it’s a celebration of Nashville’s complete musical story and NMAAM’s vital role in preserving and amplifying Black music’s transformative legacy,” said Stacey Koju, Chair of the Board of Trustees at NMAAM. “Through these four dynamic weekly themes, we’re inviting visitors to experience the full spectrum of African American musical contributions that shaped our city’s identity and continue to influence American culture.”

Each Tuesday in June, all youth under the age of 18 will gain free admission to NMAAM through the museum’s Soundtrack for All program. This initiative sponsored by Mars Petcare helps reduce summer learning loss and enhances young people’s ability to discover, create, and innovate through the museum’s immersive and experiential exhibitions.

The celebration coincides with the museum’s groundbreaking Jubilation! exhibition, NMAAM’s first-ever traveling exhibit celebrating the Fisk Jubilee Singers, which will be on display throughout Black Music Month. This special exhibition requires separate admission and tickets are available at www.nmaam.org/jubilee.

BEEN COUNTRY: Black Roots in Rhythm (June 6)

NMAAM kicks off Black Music Month by partnering with CMA Fest for “BEEN COUNTRY: Black Roots in Rhythm” on Friday, June 6, from 2PM to 7PM. The day features a fireside chat with Grammy Award-nominees The War And Treaty, unveiling a new exhibition showcasing artifacts from their acclaimed career. The event continues with performances by emerging artists from Origins Music Group and a VIP reception featuring street country Audio Chateau artist Randy Savvy of the Compton Cowboys, who will also donate artifacts to NMAAM’s permanent collection. Throughout the day, NMAAM will serve as a hub for African American country artists, reinforcing the museum’s commitment to preserving the complete country music story.

Soul of the 90s: An Ode to Hip-Hop & R&B (June 13)

On Friday, June 13, from 6PM to 10PM, NMAAM presents “Soul of the 90s: An Ode to Hip-Hop & R&B,” highlighting the museum’s partnership with the R&B Foundation, which provides emergency aid to legacy artists. The evening features a fireside chat with iconic producer Teddy Riley and honorees Zhané, culminating in a performance and afterparty that will transport guests back to the golden era of 90s R&B.

“The National Museum of African American Music stands as a testament to the undeniable influence Black artists have had across every genre of American music,” said Shannon Sanders, NMAAM Board Member and CMA Board Member. “From the country sounds of The War And Treaty to the new jack swing innovations of Teddy Riley, our Black Music Month celebration embraces the full spectrum of Black musical excellence that has shaped Nashville and beyond.”

Bridge to Broadway & Beyond: Juneteenth Celebration (June 19)

NMAAM’s annual Juneteenth Community Day expands to two locations this year. On Thursday, June 19, the celebration begins at NMAAM from 10AM to 5PM with free museum admission, then continues from 5PM to 9:30PM at Fort Negley where NMAAM will host a pop-up museum at the Juneteenth615 annual celebration. The day includes a special panel discussion and documentary screening of “Through Their Words: How Voices Became Policy and Policy Became Progress,” presented by the Metro Human Relations Commission at 12PM at the museum.

Amplify Lounge: Nashville’s Next Stage (June 26)

The celebration concludes on Thursday, June 26, from 7PM to 11PM with “Amplify Lounge: Nashville’s Next Stage,” a preview of NMAAM’s innovative performance venue concept launching in 2026. The pop-up event features Kenny Sharp’s Brown Liquor Music and a mixology class by Pourz Bar School. This is the first in a series of pop-up events designed to gather community feedback for the permanent Amplify Lounge, which aims to create a new cultural destination on Lower Broadway. “The Amplify Lounge represents the next evolution in NMAAM’s mission to not just preserve musical history, but to actively create it,” Sanders added. “This space will give us a platform to showcase contemporary talent while honoring the traditions that have made Nashville a musical crossroads for generations.”

Visitors can also experience the popular Rhythm & Whiskey combo tour with Nearest Green Distillery, offered every second Friday in June, July, and August. This unique experience combines NMAAM’s immersive musical journey with a guided tour of Tennessee’s premier Black-owned distillery. Tickets and packages can be purchased online at NMAAM.org.

Tickets, tables, and sponsorship opportunities for all events are available at www.nmaam.org/calendar.

The “We Are Music City” celebration is made possible through the generous support of the Tennessee Arts Commission, Metro Arts Commission, Mars Petcare, AllianceBernstein, Regions Bank, Nashville Predators & Bridgestone Arena, Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp., BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, AARP Tennessee, and Anthem Entertainment and numerous families and individual donors.

