Franklin Kicks Off Movies in the Park Series Friday, May 30

The City of Franklin is setting sail on its Movies in the Park Summer Series tonight, May 30, at Fieldstone Park (1377 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin, TN).

The first film in this year’s lineup is Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, with the screening set to begin at 8 p.m.

Families, friends, and movie lovers are invited to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic dinners for an evening under the stars. The free outdoor event offers a chance to enjoy a high-seas adventure on the big screen in a relaxed, community setting.

The city encourages everyone to arrive early to grab a good spot and enjoy the festive atmosphere.

