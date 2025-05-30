Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!
The Honeysuckle, a Southern cuisine restaurant in Franklin, has closed. Read more
Last week, detectives with Brentwood’s Criminal Investigations Division noted that a recent burglary in the Witherspoon subdivision was consistent with other recent burglaries in Brentwood and Nashville. Read more
Early Wednesday morning, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 65 at speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour. Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more
Country singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson married attorney Brittney Eakins on Tuesday, May 20, before 350 friends and family at the lush 160-acre Graystone Quarry in Williamson County. Read more
