Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!

1The Honeysuckle Restaurant Closes in Franklin, New Concept in Development

photo by Donna Vissman

The Honeysuckle, a Southern cuisine restaurant in Franklin, has closed. Read more

2Three Suspects Arrested in Connection to Brentwood Robberies

Brentwood Police

Last week, detectives with Brentwood’s Criminal Investigations Division noted that a recent burglary in the Witherspoon subdivision was consistent with other recent burglaries in Brentwood and Nashville. Read more

3Crash Following Attempted Traffic Stop Results in Fatality

Early Wednesday morning, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 65 at speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour. Read more

4Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

carousel of dreams launch event
Photo by Jim Woods

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more

5Country Singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson Gets Married in Franklin

photo by Addie Jernigan Photography

Country singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson married attorney Brittney Eakins on Tuesday, May 20, before 350 friends and family at the lush 160-acre Graystone Quarry in Williamson County. Read more

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here