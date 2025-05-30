Experience the Magic of the Star Spangled Celebration in Nolensville

The Nolensville Star Spangled Celebration will take place on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at Nolensville High School (1600 Summerlyn Dr, Nolensville, TN 37135) from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

This celebration will incorporate food vendors, inflatables, activities for the family, live entertainment, and fireworks.

What to Bring and What Not to Bring to the Event

Items Allowed:

Chairs

Cameras

Plastic water/drink bottles

Strollers

Pop-Up Tents (only in back of the parking lot)

Items Not Allowed:

Pets (only service animals with vests)

Alcohol

Personal Fireworks

Any items of glass

Drones (unless authorized by the Town Events Advisory Committee)

Skateboards (in the event space)*

Scooters (in the event space)*

Bikes (in the event space)*

E-Bikes (in the event space)*

Golf Carts (in the event space)*

Weapons

Illegal Substances

Professional Audio/Recording Equipment

*For everyone’s safety, bikes, e-bikes, golf carts, and other motorized or non-motorized vehicles are not permitted within the event space. Please use these only to travel to and from the venue and park them in designated areas outside the event grounds.

Attendees Are Allowed Only in Permitted Areas!

Athletic Fields Will Be Marked Closed to the Public and Heavily Enforced!

More information HERE.

For more local events like the Star Spangled Celebration visit https://williamsonsource.com/events/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email