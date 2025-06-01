Spring Hill Officials Travel to Washington D.C. for Congressional Briefing

On Thursday, May 29, 2025, Spring Hill Assistant City Administrator Dan Allen, accompanied by Mayor Matt Fitterer, traveled to Washington D.C. to take part in a congressional briefing regarding water reclamation.

The panel was composed of five experts in the field, including Allen. He was flanked by representatives from Pepsi and Amazon, among others. Allen specifically focused on the impact of water resources on recruiting for economic development purposes.

“Spring Hill is expanding rapidly, and our industries — especially automotive manufacturing — rely on large volumes of high-quality water to operate,” Assistant City Administrator Dan Allen told congressional staffers. “By reusing water, we can reduce strain on the Duck River, ensure reliable supply for new and existing businesses, and protect our environment. It’s a smart

investment that balances economic expansion with environmental stewardship.”

While in Washington D.C., Allen and Fitterer also met with Senator Blackburn and Senator Hagerty’s offices, stressing the importance of water reclamation for Spring Hill.

“Spring Hill’s water reclamation pilot project will position us as the leader in water reclamation in Tennessee. We are committed to leading from the front and helping push forward this important initiative for all of Tennessee,” said Mayor Matt Fitterer. “Staff’s efforts have brought positive national attention to Spring Hill. Spring Hill residents deserve high quality and sustainable utilities. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen and City staff are committed to delivering for them.”

The City of Spring Hill is currently moving forward with plans for an Advanced Purification Pilot Project. The Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation gave clearance to the pilot in August of last year.

The overall Advanced Purification Project plan outlines how the City of Spring Hill will maximize its fair share of water from the Duck River through extensive treatment processes at an expanded Wastewater Treatment Plant and accompanying reservoir.

Construction of the Advanced Purification Pilot Project is scheduled to begin later this year.

