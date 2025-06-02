Nashville Symphony Announces Seventh Annual Spirits of Summer

Spirits of Summer, a widely popular fundraising event supporting the Nashville Symphony, will take place at Schermerhorn Symphony Center Thursday, June 26. Blending the experience of a live orchestra performance and a cocktail competition, the curated concert event pairs musical works with creatively crafted cocktails designed by notable Nashville mixologists. The event is presented annually by Crescendo Club, the Nashville Symphony’s young professional organization. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit nashvillesymphony.org/sos.

Following the theme “Celestial Symphony,” guests are transported on a musical odyssey through the cosmos, exploring the grandeur and mystery of the universe through a symphonic lens. The concert promises a one-of-a-kind, immersive adventure, fusing the sublime beauty of space with the emotive power of live music alongside unique activations including moon head dancers, a zero gravity aerialist, the event’s first silent auction, and much more.

During the main event, Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez will lead the performance of four curated musical selections as each mixologist presents their cocktail. The audience will experience a journey of all the senses, enjoying signature cocktails and delicious bites paired with exquisite music, while comparing tasting notes with friends between each “round.” At the end of the night, the audience will vote for their favorite music and cocktail pairing, with the winning mixologist taking home the Symphony’s Spirits of Summer award. After the concert, guests are invited to mix and mingle with the mixologists and Nashville Symphony musicians.

This year’s event is chaired by Andrew Horowitz and Morgan Karr. Spirits of Summer began in 2017 to raise awareness of and funds for the Nashville Symphony among Nashville’s young professional community.

“Spirits of Summer is a one-of-a-kind experience that brings together a vibrant community that appreciates both craft cocktails and orchestral music. It’s accessible, interactive, and a unique way to experience the Nashville Symphony,” said Andrew Horowitz, event co-chair. “This year’s theme, Celestial Symphony, transforms Schermerhorn Symphony Center into an intergalactic celebration of music, cocktails, and self-expression. Dress for the cosmos and join us for a night of cocktails and celestial music!”

Featured mixologists include Thomas Goad (Bar Audrey), Demi Natoli (White Limozeen); Storm Sheler (The Fox Bar and Cocktail Club); and Jason Sorbet (Barrel Proof), with award presentation by 2024 Spirits of Summer Craft Cocktail Award Winner Beckett Bathanti (Goodtimes Full Service Bar). The musical program includes an exciting range of compositions including works by Mozart and Holst and selections from film scores by John Williams and Michael Giacchino performed by the Nashville Symphony – as well as a work composed by Lopez-Yañez himself.

“I’m so excited to be co-chairing this year’s Spirits of Summer, a night that blends two things I love deeply: the magic of music and the art of a truly great cocktail,” said Morgan Karr, event co-chair. “Sean Brock will be DJing the VIP hour and providing the food, and we’ll have aura photography and mini astrology readings to make VIP a totally new experience. This year’s Celestial-inspired celebration is shaping up to be our most unforgettable one yet.”

Spirits of Summer is supported by Platinum Sponsors Amazon, Calm and Collected Music Group, Gibson Gives, Harper’s, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and What. Is. Vital.; Gold Partners Actual Food Nashville, Advance Financial 24/7, Nashville SC, Nissan, and Soundtrack My Drink; and Silver Partner Zander Insurance. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Nashville Symphony, whose mission is to inspire and engage our growing community with extraordinary live orchestral music experiences. Event tickets are on sale at a starting price of $100.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email