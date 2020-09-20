Williamson County’s First Mountain Bike Park Opens

Williamson County Parks and Recreation announces the opening of Wilkins Branch Mountain Bike Park. The park officially opens to the public today, September 20.

The park, named after it’s location, is approximately 156 acres of hilly and wooded, undeveloped land. Owned by Williamson County Government, the park is located on both sides of Wilkins Branch Road, just west of Main Street in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee.

Bikers will find miles of single-track trail with varying degrees of difficulty from beginner to advanced. This project was a collaboration of Williamson County Government and Outdoor Encounter.

A small opening ceremony was held Saturday, September 19 and opening day for the public is today, Sunday, September 20, 2020.

Wilkins Branch Mountain Bike Park is located at 5664 Wilkins Branch Road, Franklin. For the latest news, visit their Facebook page.