In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
reba mcentire at walmart
photo from Walmart Franklin-Mallory Lane Facebook

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:

1Brentwood Principal Responds to “Disturbing” Social Media Post

Brentwood High School principal Kevin Keidel is calling a social media post made by a Brentwood High student “disturbing and heartbreaking.”  Read More.

coronavirus
Stock Imag

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.

Reward Offered for ID of Sam's Club Shoplifting Suspect

3Reward Offered for ID of Sam’s Club Shoplifting Suspect

Franklin Police want to identify a suspect who helped himself to a $1,500 computer at the Mallory Lane Sam’s Club last month. He used a fraudulent Sam’s card to purchase the other items seen in this video. Read More.

reba mcentire at walmart
photo from Walmart Franklin-Mallory Lane Facebook

4Reba Surprises Fans at Franklin Walmart

Reba McEntire released the 30th Anniversary Edition of her iconic album, Rumor Has It, on Friday. Read More.

Sloan Community
photo from Sloan Community

5New Leiper’s Fork Community Announced

Developer and builder Baird Graham announced the estate home neighborhood, Sloan Valley Farms, located in Leiper’s Fork. Read More.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here