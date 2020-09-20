In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
1Brentwood Principal Responds to “Disturbing” Social Media Post
Brentwood High School principal Kevin Keidel is calling a social media post made by a Brentwood High student "disturbing and heartbreaking."
2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County.
3Reward Offered for ID of Sam’s Club Shoplifting Suspect
Franklin Police want to identify a suspect who helped himself to a $1,500 computer at the Mallory Lane Sam's Club last month. He used a fraudulent Sam's card to purchase the other items seen in this video.
4Reba Surprises Fans at Franklin Walmart
Reba McEntire released the 30th Anniversary Edition of her iconic album, Rumor Has It, on Friday.
5New Leiper’s Fork Community Announced
Developer and builder Baird Graham announced the estate home neighborhood, Sloan Valley Farms, located in Leiper's Fork.