Raise the Roof Online Auction is Live

Friends of Franklin Parks (FOFP) has curated an exciting silent auction fundraiser with dozens of items for its ‘Raise the Roofs’ event, and bidding is now live here.

Presented by Randy Jones & Associates/Nationwide Insurance, Raise the Roofs will take place virtually on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. All proceeds from the silent auction and Raise the Roofs will go toward the non-profit organization’s efforts to enhance and connect the public parks and trail system and restore the Hayes House at Harlinsdale.

“This is a truly special auction, because a lot of the pieces and packages were donated by members of our community who love and utilize our city’s parks, from board members to small business owners,” said Torrey Barnhill, executive director of Friends of Franklin Parks. “It’s heartwarming to see so many people rally around Friends of Franklin Parks, and this auction has a little something to suit everyone.”

Items range from a 7-night stay at Casa Cascadas in Cabo San Lucas to handmade jewelry to a picnic in the park package. Outdoor enthusiasts can bid on a kayaking trip, a stay at Tamarack Resort in Idaho or a private tour of Harlinsdale Farm. Additional items will continue to be added to the website during the next couple of weeks.

To view the available items and packages, visit the auction here. Bidding will remain open until Sept. 27 at 9 p.m., following the virtual viewing party.

To make a contribution or learn more about Friends of Franklin Parks, visit friendsoffranklinparks.org.