WCS Secondary Students to Have Asynchronous Learning Day

Tuesday, September 22 will be an asynchronous day for traditional middle and high school students in WCS who are not participating in the scheduled 12th grade ACT or scheduled practice standardized assessments on high school campuses. On this day, students not involved in the scheduled on-campus assessments will complete assignments from home as delivered from their classroom teachers through Schoology.

Buses will run their normal routes and schedules for bus riders who will be on campus for scheduled assessments and for those who are traditionally learning on-campus during remote learning.

Teachers not participating in the administration of assessments will spend the day collaborating and in professional development as they adjust their teaching methods and course work delivery to best teach students during this pandemic.

“We continue to work toward the goal of providing the best educational experience for our students,” said Secondary Assistant Superintendent Dr. Leigh Webb. “An important piece of that work is providing time for our teachers and staff to prepare lessons for students whether they are teaching on campus, remotely due to a quarantine situation, and/or delivering WCS Online instruction. We are asking our education professionals to teach in ways they never have before, and they simply need more time to prepare, learn, adjust, and provide the best education possible to our students.”

This day will serve as a pilot, and the school system will evaluate the day’s effectiveness.