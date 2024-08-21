Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Looking to Hire Crossing Guards

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is looking to hire part-time crossing guards for several schools across the district.

Crossing guards must be at least 21 years old. Uniforms will be provided by the WCSO, and the pay is $22 per hour.

“Crossing guards are so important in keeping our students safe,” said WCS Safety and Security Director Michael Fletcher. “They help maintain traffic flow during arrival and dismissal times at our schools and make sure everything runs smoothly.”

Crossing guards are needed for Brentwood Middle, Edmondson Elementary, Heritage Elementary/Middle, Legacy Middle, Mill Creek Elementary/Middle, Oak View Elementary, Page High and Thompson’s Station Elementary/Middle.

Applications are available on the WCSO website. For additional information, contact Corporal Jimmy Gillam.

Source: WCS

