Them Dirty Roses to Perform at The Cannery Hall

Southern rock band Them Dirty Roses, made up of brothers James and Frank Ford and childhood best friends Ben Crain and Andrew Davis, will perform at Nashville’s Cannery Hall – The Mil (1 Cannery Row, Nashville, TN 37203 ) on Friday, October 4th. Featured in Whiskey Riff, Raised Rowdy, Grateful Web, Loudwire, Saving Country Music, AL.com and Substream Magazine, Them Dirty Roses have been touring heavily and have made a name for themselves as “a living example of the quintessential rock and roll American Dream” (Bethany Bowman). Doors open at 7:00pm. The show starts at 8:00 p.m. For more information visit https://www.prekindle.com/event/58618-them-dirty-roses-nashville.

Them Dirty Roses will release the new single “All Good In the Neighborhood” on Sept. 13th. The song follows their previously released “A Bad Hand,” “Birmingham Steel,” for which their music video is a tribute to the Alabama steel industry and workers and “Candle In The Dark.” All of the songs to be included on a forthcoming EP (to be announced).

Bred in ‘Bama clay, Them Dirty Roses grew up together and eventually dedicated an era to building a brotherhood as “warrior musicians out to capture Southern rock glory and immortality, or die trying” (Saving Country Music). The band spent time living together in Nashville under the same roof, while building a loyal legion of fans, and relentlessly touring across the country. The result was a chemistry akin to some of the most well-known, legendary Southern rock bands and a story built independently on grit and sweat – garnering nearly one million monthly Spotify listeners, over 186 million cumulative streams and shoulder-to-shoulder crowds at their live shows.

Their powerful wall of sound, characterized by fiery riffs, soaring guitar solos, harmonized backing vocals and songs led by the Lead Vocalist James Ford, offer crowds a sense of authenticity and sincerity – a mix of sharp songwriting and down-home swagger, of melody and muscle, of grooves and Gibson guitars — nods to the legends of the south who came before them. As road warriors, their “unmistakable southern down home rock and roll sound” (Gadsden Messenger) has catapulted them to some of the most coveted stages at major festivals including ShipRocked, LJT Fest, and Gulf Coast Jam. For more information, visit https://www.themdirtyroses.com/.

