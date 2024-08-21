WCS Across the Board – August 19, 2024



The Williamson County School Board met on August 19, 2024 for its regular meeting.

In his report to the Board, Superintendent Jason Golden thanked the outgoing Board members for their service. Golden also spoke about the work session, bus routes and transportation and policy changes.

In Student Spotlights, Class of 2024 Brentwood High graduate Anthony Beckett was recognized for his first-place win at the INCubatoredu National Pitch Contest.

Nolensville High’s Claire Stegall and Brentwood High’s Hudson Allain were named the Gatorade Tennessee Girls Track and Field Player of the Year and Boys Track and Field Player of the Year, respectively.

Two students were celebrated for earning a perfect composite score on the ACT exam: Brentwood High’s Jay Sung and Ravenwood High’s Prithvi Patil.

In School Spotlights, Williamson County Schools was named a Model Professional Learning Community (PLC) at Work District by Solution Tree.

In new business, the Board:

Approved the following 2024-2025 School Board Budget items: General Purpose School Fund Amendment Carryforward Reserves – $185,299.52 General Purpose School Fund Amendment Transition Grant Carryover – $38,774 Capital Projects Fund Intracategory Technology – $3,400,000

Approved Outstanding Purchase Orders for School Activity Funds (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved Sick Leave Bank (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved Annual Agenda (Annual Agenda Item)

In other business, the Board:

Approved the Agenda

Approved the Consent Agenda, which includes: June 17, 2024 School Board Meeting Minutes The following Board policies on first and final reading: Code of Conduct for Visitors in Schools School Calendar Property Sales Emergency Preparedness Plan Security Family Life Curriculum Use of Artificial Intelligence Programs Report Cards and Grading Systems Promotion and Retention Testing Programs Physical Assault Leave Substitute Teachers Zero Tolerance Offenses Opioid Antagonist Reporting Child Abuse Page High School Ringstaff Gym Renovation Building Modification Request Auburn Community Church Request to Lease Lipscomb Elementary Schools August 2024 Recommendation for Field Trip Fee Requests



The next regular Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, September 16, at 6:30 p.m.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email