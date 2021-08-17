Williamson County Sheriff Investigating School Board Meeting

The Williamson County School Board met on Tuesday, August 10th in a special session where they approved a temporary mask requirement for students, staff, and visitors, at the elementary grade levels beginning on Thursday, August 12th through Tuesday, September 21st, 2021.
Throughout the meeting and after its conclusion, there was a heated debate among those in attendance.
The Williamson County Sherriff’s Department has launched an investigation. A statement released to us stated, “In law enforcement, we have to constantly strike a balance between maintaining the peace while respecting the rights that citizens have for free expression, even when the expression is unpleasant or even hostile,” said Sheriff Dusty Rhoades.
“When expression crosses over into behavior that is violent, law enforcement’s role is clear and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will intervene to address those criminal acts when observed or when they are brought to our attention. There needs to be a more civil discourse at public meetings and elsewhere and we will continue to work with other elected officials and community leaders to help strike that balance. We do take our obligation to protect our citizens very seriously and I am always open to suggestions about how we can do a better job,” he continued.
At this time there are no further updates.
