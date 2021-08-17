Williamson County Property Transfers August 2

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for August 2-6, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode
$480,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec H-32038 Glastonbury DrFranklinTN37069
$185,000.001319 W Main St 304FranklinTN37064
$602,500.00Stream Valley Sec 51014 Linden Isle DrFranklinTN37064
$605,000.00Stonebrook Sec 13-a1014 Austin CtNolensvilleTN37135
$1,015,000.00Willowmet Sec 29711 Mountain Ash CtBrentwoodTN37027
$700,000.00Barrington4110 Oxford Glen DrFranklinTN37067
$1,280,000.00224 3rd Ave NFranklinTN37064
$480,000.00Burtonwood Sec 11805 Covey Rise CtSpring HillTN37174
$335,000.00Haynes Crossing Sec 13204 Nicole DrSpring HillTN37174
$3,700,000.00Amsouth Bank5029 Harpeth DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,250,000.00Tuscany Hills Sec 19612 Portofino DrBrentwoodTN37027
$350,000.00Baker Springs Sec 21016 Lowrey PlSpring HillTN37174
$1,400,000.00Reed Haley Lane8311 Haley LnCollege GroveTN37046
$896,462.00Hardeman Springs Sec15834 Wagonvale DrArringtonTN37014
$650,000.00Tohrner & Cannon Addn1126 Park StFranklinTN37064
$839,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph62018 Autumn Ridge WaySpring HillTN37174
$921,937.00Brooksbank Estates Ph2127 Brooksbank DrNolensvilleTN37135
$625,000.00Witherspoon Sec79308 Edenwilde DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,719,496.00Grove Sec139213 Joiner Creek RdCollege GroveTN37046
$591,920.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b1241 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
$850,000.00Settlers Point1757 Old Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37069
$705,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 13c3088 Millerton WayThompsons StationTN37179
$2,000,000.00Brandon Park Downs8204 Penn Way CtFranklinTN37064
$745,000.00Douglass Glen Sec 32518 St James DrFranklinTN37064
$885,000.00Cross Creek Sec 51187 Cross Creek DrFranklinTN37067
$651,000.00Bent Creek Ph 5 Sec 14836 Powder Spring RdNolensvilleTN37135
$1,550,000.00Tuscany Hills Sec 1 9626 Protofino DrBrentwoodTN37027
$975,000.00Albany Pointe Sec 22270 Avery CtFranklinTN37067
$350,000.00Heathrow Hills1007 Lookout Ridge DrBrentwoodTN37027
$670,625.00Scales Farmstead Ph3a212 Heydon CtNolensvilleTN37135
$1,700,000.00Beech Grove Farms9555 Calumet Ct BrentwoodTN37027
$331,000.00Fernvale Heights Ph 27305 Demetrius CtFairviewTN37062
$645,376.00Lockwood Glen Sec9412 Dewar DrFranklinTN37064
$700,000.00Lake Colonial Est Sec 21003 Lake Colonial DrArringtonTN37014
$292,500.00Battle Rd NolensvilleTN37135
$651,820.00Brixworth Ph51719 Lantana DrSpring HillTN37174
$750,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec 1402 Cobert LnFranklinTN37064
$525,000.005734 Old Hwy 96FranklinTN37064
$275,000.00Orleans Est Condos1203 Granville RdFranklinTN37064
$355,000.00Cochran Trace Sec 22848 Scoville LnSpring HillTN37174
$1,171,461.00Dylan Woods120 Dylan Woods DrNolensvilleTN37135
$2,500,000.00Garner Inv Llc1010 Garner Hall Pvt LnFranklinTN37064
$408,400.00Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b3339 Monoco DrSpring HillTN37174
$530,000.00James Sub206 James AveFranklinTN37064
$680,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 5528 Hampton Height LnFranklinTN37064
$1,360,244.00Lookaway Farms Sec16309 Turkey Foot CtFranklinTN37067
$1,050,000.00Vale Creek5197 Mead Park DrThompsons StationTN37179
$1,200,000.00Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 31097 Arbor Run PlBrentwoodTN37027
$571,578.00Brixworth Ph7b9021 Safe Haven PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$460,000.00Burtonwood Add Ph 12934 Buckner LnSpring HillTN37174
$554,273.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37449 Flatbush DrCollege GroveTN37046
$700,000.00Stonebrook Sec 9409 Cobblestone CtNolensvilleTN37135
$782,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec D-22110 Wimbledon CirFranklinTN37069
$460,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 22761 Wiltshire CtThompsons StationTN37179
$1,206,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 3608 Mccain DrFranklinTN37064
$275,000.00Andover Sec 1753 Huffine Manor CirFranklinTN37067
$595,000.00Tollgate Village Sec16a3417 Milford DrThompsons StationTN37179
$16,075,000.00Bbdb Investment Llc263 Wilson Pike CirBrentwoodTN37027
$734,125.00Vineyard Valley Sec17174 Neills Branch DrCollege GroveTN37046
$504,161.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a2616 Bramblewood LnThompsons StationTN37179
$561,000.006030 Keats St 203FranklinTN37064
$1,317,869.00Lookaway Farms Sec16019 Lookaway CirFranklinTN37067
$647,153.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b1552 Little Leaf WayNolensvilleTN37135
$439,000.00Westhaven Sec54819 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
$1,987,983.00Grove Sec139204 Joiner Creek RdCollege GroveTN37046
$560,000.00Brentwood Hills Sec 35105 Beauregard LnBrentwoodTN37027
$1,100,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27054 Lanceleaf DrCollege GroveTN37046
$1,350,000.00Westhaven Sec511702 Eliot RdFranklinTN37064
$640,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 113656 Wareham DrThompsons StationTN37179
$1,060,000.00Indian Point Sec 11110 Chickasaw DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,525,000.00Brentwood Lights6336 Wildwood DrBrentwoodTN37027
$850,000.00Brittain Downs Ph3 Sec1a1592 Eden Rose PlaceNolensvilleTN37135
$925,000.00Meadow Lake Sec 3301 Dyer LnBrentwoodTN37027
$205,000.00Everett Henry FarmBroadway StNolensvilleTN37135
$364,000.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta3027 Auld Tatty DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,131,000.00Kidwell RobertArno-college Grove RdCollege GroveTN37046
$286,600.00Belltown Add Of Franklin321 Cummins St FranklinTN37064
$686,600.00Southern Woods Sec 11508 Pinkerton RdBrentwoodTN37027
$320,000.00Hardison Hills Sec 51101 Downs Blvd #271FranklinTN37064
$500,000.00Rogersshire Sec 2330 Astor WayFranklinTN37064
$930,000.00Westhaven Sec 405019 Donovan St FranklinTN37064
$485,000.00Blakemont Est7139 New Hope RdFairviewTN37062
$540,000.00Brentwood Meadows Sec 41503 Lipscomb DrBrentwoodTN37027
$515,000.00Cedarhill300 Granger View CirFranklinTN37064
$637,700.00Brixworth Ph7b9035 Safe Haven PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$380,000.00Cumberland Estates Ph11019 Brayden DrFairviewTN37062
$2,650,000.00Perry William C213 9th Ave SFranklinTN37064
$849,839.00Telfair Ph3719 Delamotte PassNolensvilleTN37135
$701,500.00Silver Stream Farm Sec 22204 Nolita CtNolensvilleTN37135
$1,580,000.00Everett Henry FarmBroadway StNolensville TN37135
$799,900.00Cherry Grove Add Ph4 Sec43009 Brisbane CtSpring HillTN37174
$645,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 9372 Irvine LnFranklinTN37064
$0.01Nolen Hills Church7481 Nolensville RdNolensvilleTN37135
$386,000.00Andover Sec 1676 Huffine Manor CirFranklinTN37067
$473,450.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2059 Tollgate BlvdThompsons StationTN37179
$700,000.00Franklin Hill Partners Llc1196 Lula LnFranklinTN37064
$687,515.00Scales Farmstead Ph3a2085 Autry DrNolensvilleTN37135
$527,125.00Brixworth Ph51723 Lantana DrSpring HillTN37174
$479,900.00Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2409 Heroit DrSpring HillTN37174
$480,000.00Wades Grove Sec17a4002 Red Brick CtSpring HillTN37174
$555,000.007557 Cox PkFairviewTN37062
$670,000.00Burkitt Place Ph 1-a Sec 28825 Caswick CtNolensvilleTN37135
$750,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph13007 Stewart Campbell PtSpring HillTN37174
$835,000.00Avalon Sec 4321 Wandering CirFranklinTN37067
$624,900.00Burberry Glen Ph2181 Burberry Glen BlvdNolensvilleTN37135
$705,000.00Tollgate Village Sec14b2733 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
$940,000.00Shadow Creek @354 Shadow Creek DrBrentwoodTN37027
$550,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec6419 Courfield DrFranklinTN37064
$1,375,000.00Lansdowne Sec 1 Ph 21086 Wilshire WayBrentwoodTN37027
$350,000.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta1003 Misty Morn CirSpring HillTN37174
$1,682,000.00Heritage Pointe2000 Heritage Pointe DrFranklinTN37064
$735,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-2324 Stanley Park LnFranklinTN37069
$675,000.00Willowvale @harvey Springs4001 Colby LnSpring HillTN37174
$653,900.00Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 21025 Brixworth DrThompsons StationTN37179
$748,628.00Tap Root Hills Sec43038 Halenwool CirFranklinTN37067
$323,000.00Candlewood Sec 12700 Tallow TrSpring HillTN37174
$774,999.00Oakwood Est Sec 12228 Castlewood DrFranklinTN37064
$707,750.00Arrington Ridge Sec17052 Fiddlers Glen DrArringtonTN37014
$627,254.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b1237 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
$1,450,000.00Ivan Creek4617 Nadine LnFranklinTN37064
$901,130.00Battlewood Est Sec 1311 General N B Forrest DrFranklinTN37069
$1,490,000.00Grove Sec138837 Edgecomb DrCollege GroveTN37046
$952,900.00Chenoweth Sec 16817 Pipers LnBrentwoodTN37027
$1,485,557.00Grove Sec139105 Joiner Creek CtCollege GroveTN37046
$7,250,000.00Beechwood Plantation3611 Parshot LnFranklinTN37064
$972,394.00Hardeman Springs Sec15825 Wagonvale DrArringtonTN37014
$793,850.00Riverbluff Sec31045 Wetzel DrFranklinTN37064
$660,000.00Vineyard Valley Sec37143 Neills Branch DrCollege GroveTN37046
$801,236.00Riverbluff Sec31039 Wetzel DrFranklinTN37064
$756,540.00Telfair Ph1596 Dunmeyer CtNolensvilleTN37135
$617,900.00Brixworth Ph7c6047 Kidman LnSpring HillTN37174
$550,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 12928 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
$3,100,000.00Harlinsdale Manor134 Harlinsdale CtFranklinTN37069
$1,875,000.00Ligon Ronald S209 2nd Ave SFranklinTN37064
$1,300,000.002943 Hillsboro RdBrentwoodTN37027
$810,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec10b2698 Paddock Park DrThompsons StationTN37179
$675,000.00Horseshoe Bend Ph 1900 Thrasher WayNashvilleTN37221
$787,655.00Harts Landmark2147 Hartland RdFranklinTN37069
$455,000.00Liberty Hills Sec 1225 Freedom DrFranklinTN37067
$578,500.00Brentwood Hills Sec 35105 Beauregard LnBrentwoodTN37027
$522,000.007777 Fernvale RdFairviewTN37062
$178,500.007106 Westview DrFairviewTN37062
$824,000.00Cherry Grove Ph4 Sec32034 Brisbane DrSpring HillTN37174
$429,900.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2063 Tollgate BlvdThompsons StationTN37179
$405,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12c3036 Sassafras LnThompsons StationTN37179
$310,000.00Beulah Church RdArringtonTN37014
$2,050,000.00Westhaven Sec 7315 Morning Mist LnFranklinTN37064
$940,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec1317 Walter Roberts StFranklinTN37064
$1,100,000.00Highgate Sec 3107 Century Oak DrFranklinTN37069
$1,080,000.00Savage Pointe4408 Savage Pointe DrFranklinTN37064
$850,000.002934 Beulah Church RdArringtonTN37014
$290,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47233 Ludlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$979,000.00Brentwood Hills Sec 25107 Longstreet DrBrentwoodTN37027
$2,175,000.00Tuscany Hills Sec 49603 Romano WayBrentwoodTN37027
$190,000.007106 Westview DrFairviewTN37062
$267,900.00Westhaven Sec573030 Conar StFranklinTN37064
$426,500.00Stream Valley Sec162043 Oglethorpe DrFranklinTN37064
$1,925,000.00Westhaven Sec54843 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
$445,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Y9047 Tarrington LnFranklinTN37069
$461,680.00Cameron Farms Sec 7-b2567 Milton LnThompsons StationTN37179
$496,000.00Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3141 London LnFranklinTN37067
$825,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-1125 Bromley Park LnFranklinTN37069
$642,070.00Scales Farmstead Ph3a2052 Autry DrNolensvilleTN37135
$1,895,000.00Underwood1005 Evans StFranklinTN37064
$1,100,000.00232 5th Ave NFranklinTN37064
$430,500.00Wyngate Est Ph 22117 Kenowick CtSpring HillTN37174
$395,000.00Prescott Place Ph 1128 Stanton Hall LnFranklinTN37069
$674,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 2124 Wilshire DrFranklinTN37064
$2,500,000.002nd Ave SFranklinTN37064
$392,500.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 31004 Mccutchan CtSpring HillTN37174
$828,696.00Stephens Valley Sec6649 Jackson Falls DrNashvilleTN37221
$839,900.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18116 Barlow DrFranklinTN37064
$263,000.00Gables @ Wakefield Sec 22271 Dewey Dr #j-4Spring HillTN37174
$600,000.00Concord Forest Sec 2145 Forest TrlBrentwoodTN37027
$765,000.00Village Of Clovercroft Sec1405 Verde Meadow DrFranklinTN37067
$247,500.005189 Stillhouse Hollow RdFranklinTN37064
$3,000,000.00Motheral9581 Liberty Church RdBrentwoodTN37027
$350,000.00Baker Springs Sec 21271 Baker Creek DrSpring HillTN37174
$585,000.00Bent Creek Ph 3 Sec 1600 Nevins PlNolensvilleTN37135
$460,000.00Liberty Hills Sec 3612 Independence Dr EFranklinTN37067
$295,000.00Shirebrook Ph1105 Padstone Pvt LnSpring HillTN37174
$249,900.00Gables @ Wakefield Sec 22271 Dewey Dr #k-1Spring HillTN37174
$390,000.00Liberty Hills Sec 13056 Liberty Hills DrFranklinTN37067
$705,218.00Vineyard Valley Sec27209 Neills Branch DrCollege GroveTN37046
$540,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec25009 Red Bird CirFranklinTN37067
$613,800.00Burkitt Place Ph 2j8281 Middlewick LnNolensvilleTN37135
$725,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec14011 Haversack DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,775,000.007871 Oscar Green RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
$590,000.00Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 11120 Ascot LnFranklinTN37064
$416,200.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2067 Tollgate BlvdThompsons StationTN37179
$521,000.00111 Gist StFranklinTN37064
$680,000.00Liberty Hills Sec 51008 S Clubhouse CtFranklinTN37067
$1,174,000.00Grove Sec 149061 Passiflora CtCollege GroveTN37046
$422,000.00Blackburn PatriciaArno RdCollege GroveTN37046
$1,500,000.00Henley Sec 2611 Band DrFranklinTN37064
$689,900.00Rizer Point Sec 23005 Nine Bark LnFranklinTN37069
$400,000.003925 Mobleys Cut RdFranklinTN37064
$290,000.00Ridgeport Sec 31863 Portview DrSpring HillTN37174
$480,000.00159 Chester Stephens RdFranklinTN37067
$710,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 141815 Turning Wheel LnFranklinTN37067
$398,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a2568 Wellesley Square DrThompsons StationTN37179
$1,028,946.00Westhaven Sec52818 Jasper AveFranklinTN37064
$639,500.00Polk Place Sec 7206 Polk Place DrFranklinTN37064
$790,199.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec382013 Cumberland Valley DrFranklinTN37064
$2,200,000.00Water Leaf Sec15041 Water Leaf DrFranklinTN37064
$1,250,000.00Chardonnay Ph2 Sec55016 Montelena DrFranklinTN37067
$1,520,000.00Governors Club Ph 118 Medalist Ct BrentwoodTN37027
$465,000.00Riverview Park Sec 7-b575 Overview LnFranklinTN37064
$2,071,500.00Kings Chapel Sec 11Mullens RdArringtonTN37014
$1,338,000.00Carondelet Sec 2612 Davis DrBrentwoodTN37027
$750,000.00Chenoweth Sec 8912 Auburn LnBrentwoodTN37027
$1,405,253.00Natures Landing3049 Natures Landing DrFranklinTN37064
$275,000.00Glenhaven 100 Sec 17105 Dogwood CtFairviewTN37062
$565,000.00The Fields Of Canterbury Sec32128 Chaucer Park LnThompsons StationTN37179
$309,000.00Brentwood Pointe 31625 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
$360,000.00207 Fairground StFranklinTN37064
$605,400.00Brixworth Ph7c6079 Kidman LnSpring HillTN37174
$550,000.00Brenthaven Sec 21322 Parker PlBrentwoodTN37027
$398,000.00Deervalley Downs Ph37416 Holly Leaf WayFairviewTN37062
$3,700,000.00Coleman RdFranklinTN37064
$390,000.00Parkside @ Aspen Grove3201 Aspen Grove Dr #c-5FranklinTN37067
$323,310.00Cool Springs RdThompsons StationTN37179
$1,522,302.00Bishops Gate Wards Mill262 Bishops Gate DrFranklinTN37064
$600,000.00Wades Grove Sec 13000 Helfrich CtSpring HillTN37174
$275,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 1503 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
$439,350.00Liberty Hills Sec 2860 E Benjamin DrFranklinTN37067
$1,510,000.00Taramore Ph109522 Nottaway LnBrentwoodTN37027
$256,375.00Cherry Glen Condo Sec 61207 Cashmere DrThompsons StationTN37179
$805,000.00Falls Grove Sec 46706 Edgemore DrCollege GroveTN37046
$2,190,000.00Wheatfield1825 Savannah Springs Pvt DrFranklinTN37064
$1,700,000.00Brown Pamela Ruth Prop6205 Lampkins Bridge RdCollege GroveTN37046
$270,500.00Crowne Pointe Sec 22724 New Port Royal RdThompsons StationTN37179
$180,000.001127 Lula LnFranklinTN37064
$675,000.004295 Old Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37064

