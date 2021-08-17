Williamson County Property Transfers August 2

See where houses sold for August 2-6, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$480,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec H-3
|2038 Glastonbury Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$185,000.00
|1319 W Main St 304
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$602,500.00
|Stream Valley Sec 5
|1014 Linden Isle Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$605,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 13-a
|1014 Austin Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,015,000.00
|Willowmet Sec 2
|9711 Mountain Ash Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$700,000.00
|Barrington
|4110 Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,280,000.00
|224 3rd Ave N
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$480,000.00
|Burtonwood Sec 1
|1805 Covey Rise Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$335,000.00
|Haynes Crossing Sec 1
|3204 Nicole Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$3,700,000.00
|Amsouth Bank
|5029 Harpeth Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,250,000.00
|Tuscany Hills Sec 1
|9612 Portofino Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$350,000.00
|Baker Springs Sec 2
|1016 Lowrey Pl
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,400,000.00
|Reed Haley Lane
|8311 Haley Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$896,462.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec1
|5834 Wagonvale Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$650,000.00
|Tohrner & Cannon Addn
|1126 Park St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$839,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph6
|2018 Autumn Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$921,937.00
|Brooksbank Estates Ph2
|127 Brooksbank Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$625,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec7
|9308 Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,719,496.00
|Grove Sec13
|9213 Joiner Creek Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$591,920.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b
|1241 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$850,000.00
|Settlers Point
|1757 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$705,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 13c
|3088 Millerton Way
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$2,000,000.00
|Brandon Park Downs
|8204 Penn Way Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$745,000.00
|Douglass Glen Sec 3
|2518 St James Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$885,000.00
|Cross Creek Sec 5
|1187 Cross Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$651,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 5 Sec 1
|4836 Powder Spring Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,550,000.00
|Tuscany Hills Sec 1
|9626 Protofino Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$975,000.00
|Albany Pointe Sec 2
|2270 Avery Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$350,000.00
|Heathrow Hills
|1007 Lookout Ridge Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$670,625.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|212 Heydon Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,700,000.00
|Beech Grove Farms
|9555 Calumet Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$331,000.00
|Fernvale Heights Ph 2
|7305 Demetrius Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$645,376.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec9
|412 Dewar Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$700,000.00
|Lake Colonial Est Sec 2
|1003 Lake Colonial Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$292,500.00
|Battle Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$651,820.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|1719 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$750,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec 1
|402 Cobert Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$525,000.00
|5734 Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$275,000.00
|Orleans Est Condos
|1203 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$355,000.00
|Cochran Trace Sec 2
|2848 Scoville Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,171,461.00
|Dylan Woods
|120 Dylan Woods Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$2,500,000.00
|Garner Inv Llc
|1010 Garner Hall Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$408,400.00
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b
|3339 Monoco Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$530,000.00
|James Sub
|206 James Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$680,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 5
|528 Hampton Height Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,360,244.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec1
|6309 Turkey Foot Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,050,000.00
|Vale Creek
|5197 Mead Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,200,000.00
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 3
|1097 Arbor Run Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$571,578.00
|Brixworth Ph7b
|9021 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$460,000.00
|Burtonwood Add Ph 1
|2934 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$554,273.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7449 Flatbush Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$700,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 9
|409 Cobblestone Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$782,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec D-2
|2110 Wimbledon Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$460,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 2
|2761 Wiltshire Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,206,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 3
|608 Mccain Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$275,000.00
|Andover Sec 1
|753 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$595,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec16a
|3417 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$16,075,000.00
|Bbdb Investment Llc
|263 Wilson Pike Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$734,125.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec1
|7174 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$504,161.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a
|2616 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$561,000.00
|6030 Keats St 203
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,317,869.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec1
|6019 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$647,153.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b
|1552 Little Leaf Way
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$439,000.00
|Westhaven Sec54
|819 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,987,983.00
|Grove Sec13
|9204 Joiner Creek Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$560,000.00
|Brentwood Hills Sec 3
|5105 Beauregard Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,100,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7054 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,350,000.00
|Westhaven Sec51
|1702 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$640,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 11
|3656 Wareham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,060,000.00
|Indian Point Sec 1
|1110 Chickasaw Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,525,000.00
|Brentwood Lights
|6336 Wildwood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$850,000.00
|Brittain Downs Ph3 Sec1a
|1592 Eden Rose Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$925,000.00
|Meadow Lake Sec 3
|301 Dyer Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$205,000.00
|Everett Henry Farm
|Broadway St
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$364,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|3027 Auld Tatty Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,131,000.00
|Kidwell Robert
|Arno-college Grove Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$286,600.00
|Belltown Add Of Franklin
|321 Cummins St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$686,600.00
|Southern Woods Sec 1
|1508 Pinkerton Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$320,000.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 5
|1101 Downs Blvd #271
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$500,000.00
|Rogersshire Sec 2
|330 Astor Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$930,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 40
|5019 Donovan St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$485,000.00
|Blakemont Est
|7139 New Hope Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$540,000.00
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 4
|1503 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$515,000.00
|Cedarhill
|300 Granger View Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$637,700.00
|Brixworth Ph7b
|9035 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$380,000.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph1
|1019 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$2,650,000.00
|Perry William C
|213 9th Ave S
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$849,839.00
|Telfair Ph3
|719 Delamotte Pass
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$701,500.00
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 2
|2204 Nolita Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,580,000.00
|Everett Henry Farm
|Broadway St
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$799,900.00
|Cherry Grove Add Ph4 Sec4
|3009 Brisbane Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$645,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 9
|372 Irvine Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$0.01
|Nolen Hills Church
|7481 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$386,000.00
|Andover Sec 1
|676 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$473,450.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2059 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$700,000.00
|Franklin Hill Partners Llc
|1196 Lula Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$687,515.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|2085 Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$527,125.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|1723 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$479,900.00
|Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2
|409 Heroit Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$480,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec17a
|4002 Red Brick Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$555,000.00
|7557 Cox Pk
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$670,000.00
|Burkitt Place Ph 1-a Sec 2
|8825 Caswick Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$750,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph1
|3007 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$835,000.00
|Avalon Sec 4
|321 Wandering Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$624,900.00
|Burberry Glen Ph2
|181 Burberry Glen Blvd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$705,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec14b
|2733 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$940,000.00
|Shadow Creek @
|354 Shadow Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$550,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec6
|419 Courfield Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,375,000.00
|Lansdowne Sec 1 Ph 2
|1086 Wilshire Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$350,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|1003 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,682,000.00
|Heritage Pointe
|2000 Heritage Pointe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$735,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-2
|324 Stanley Park Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$675,000.00
|Willowvale @harvey Springs
|4001 Colby Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$653,900.00
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2
|1025 Brixworth Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$748,628.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec4
|3038 Halenwool Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$323,000.00
|Candlewood Sec 1
|2700 Tallow Tr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$774,999.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 1
|2228 Castlewood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$707,750.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7052 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$627,254.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b
|1237 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,450,000.00
|Ivan Creek
|4617 Nadine Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$901,130.00
|Battlewood Est Sec 1
|311 General N B Forrest Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,490,000.00
|Grove Sec13
|8837 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$952,900.00
|Chenoweth Sec 16
|817 Pipers Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,485,557.00
|Grove Sec13
|9105 Joiner Creek Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$7,250,000.00
|Beechwood Plantation
|3611 Parshot Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$972,394.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec1
|5825 Wagonvale Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$793,850.00
|Riverbluff Sec3
|1045 Wetzel Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$660,000.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec3
|7143 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$801,236.00
|Riverbluff Sec3
|1039 Wetzel Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$756,540.00
|Telfair Ph1
|596 Dunmeyer Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$617,900.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6047 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$550,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 1
|2928 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$3,100,000.00
|Harlinsdale Manor
|134 Harlinsdale Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,875,000.00
|Ligon Ronald S
|209 2nd Ave S
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,300,000.00
|2943 Hillsboro Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$810,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec10b
|2698 Paddock Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$675,000.00
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 1
|900 Thrasher Way
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$787,655.00
|Harts Landmark
|2147 Hartland Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$455,000.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 1
|225 Freedom Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$578,500.00
|Brentwood Hills Sec 3
|5105 Beauregard Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$522,000.00
|7777 Fernvale Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$178,500.00
|7106 Westview Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$824,000.00
|Cherry Grove Ph4 Sec3
|2034 Brisbane Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$429,900.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2063 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$405,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12c
|3036 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$310,000.00
|Beulah Church Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$2,050,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 7
|315 Morning Mist Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$940,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec1
|317 Walter Roberts St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,100,000.00
|Highgate Sec 3
|107 Century Oak Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,080,000.00
|Savage Pointe
|4408 Savage Pointe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$850,000.00
|2934 Beulah Church Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$290,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7233 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$979,000.00
|Brentwood Hills Sec 2
|5107 Longstreet Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$2,175,000.00
|Tuscany Hills Sec 4
|9603 Romano Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$190,000.00
|7106 Westview Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$267,900.00
|Westhaven Sec57
|3030 Conar St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$426,500.00
|Stream Valley Sec16
|2043 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,925,000.00
|Westhaven Sec54
|843 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$445,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Y
|9047 Tarrington Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$461,680.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 7-b
|2567 Milton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$496,000.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3
|141 London Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$825,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-1
|125 Bromley Park Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$642,070.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|2052 Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,895,000.00
|Underwood
|1005 Evans St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,100,000.00
|232 5th Ave N
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$430,500.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 2
|2117 Kenowick Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$395,000.00
|Prescott Place Ph 1
|128 Stanton Hall Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$674,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 2
|124 Wilshire Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,500,000.00
|2nd Ave S
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$392,500.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 3
|1004 Mccutchan Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$828,696.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|649 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$839,900.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18
|116 Barlow Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$263,000.00
|Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2
|2271 Dewey Dr #j-4
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$600,000.00
|Concord Forest Sec 2
|145 Forest Trl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$765,000.00
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec1
|405 Verde Meadow Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$247,500.00
|5189 Stillhouse Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$3,000,000.00
|Motheral
|9581 Liberty Church Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$350,000.00
|Baker Springs Sec 2
|1271 Baker Creek Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$585,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 3 Sec 1
|600 Nevins Pl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$460,000.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 3
|612 Independence Dr E
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$295,000.00
|Shirebrook Ph1
|105 Padstone Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$249,900.00
|Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2
|2271 Dewey Dr #k-1
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$390,000.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 1
|3056 Liberty Hills Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$705,218.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec2
|7209 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$540,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec2
|5009 Red Bird Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$613,800.00
|Burkitt Place Ph 2j
|8281 Middlewick Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$725,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec1
|4011 Haversack Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,775,000.00
|7871 Oscar Green Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|$590,000.00
|Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1
|1120 Ascot Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$416,200.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2067 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$521,000.00
|111 Gist St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$680,000.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 5
|1008 S Clubhouse Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,174,000.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9061 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$422,000.00
|Blackburn Patricia
|Arno Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,500,000.00
|Henley Sec 2
|611 Band Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$689,900.00
|Rizer Point Sec 2
|3005 Nine Bark Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$400,000.00
|3925 Mobleys Cut Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$290,000.00
|Ridgeport Sec 3
|1863 Portview Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$480,000.00
|159 Chester Stephens Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$710,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 14
|1815 Turning Wheel Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$398,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a
|2568 Wellesley Square Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,028,946.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|818 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$639,500.00
|Polk Place Sec 7
|206 Polk Place Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$790,199.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38
|2013 Cumberland Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,200,000.00
|Water Leaf Sec1
|5041 Water Leaf Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,250,000.00
|Chardonnay Ph2 Sec5
|5016 Montelena Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,520,000.00
|Governors Club Ph 11
|8 Medalist Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$465,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 7-b
|575 Overview Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,071,500.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 11
|Mullens Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$1,338,000.00
|Carondelet Sec 2
|612 Davis Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$750,000.00
|Chenoweth Sec 8
|912 Auburn Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,405,253.00
|Natures Landing
|3049 Natures Landing Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$275,000.00
|Glenhaven 100 Sec 1
|7105 Dogwood Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$565,000.00
|The Fields Of Canterbury Sec3
|2128 Chaucer Park Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$309,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1625 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$360,000.00
|207 Fairground St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$605,400.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6079 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$550,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 2
|1322 Parker Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$398,000.00
|Deervalley Downs Ph3
|7416 Holly Leaf Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$3,700,000.00
|Coleman Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$390,000.00
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #c-5
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$323,310.00
|Cool Springs Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,522,302.00
|Bishops Gate Wards Mill
|262 Bishops Gate Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$600,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec 1
|3000 Helfrich Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$275,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1
|503 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$439,350.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 2
|860 E Benjamin Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,510,000.00
|Taramore Ph10
|9522 Nottaway Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$256,375.00
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 6
|1207 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$805,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec 4
|6706 Edgemore Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$2,190,000.00
|Wheatfield
|1825 Savannah Springs Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,700,000.00
|Brown Pamela Ruth Prop
|6205 Lampkins Bridge Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$270,500.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 2
|2724 New Port Royal Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$180,000.00
|1127 Lula Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$675,000.00
|4295 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!