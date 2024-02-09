Williamson County Parks and Rec’s Tennis Program Receives National Award

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) recently received several awards from the United States Tennis Association (USTA).

WCPR is honored to be recognized as a 2023-2024 USTA National Premier Facility. In its inaugural year, the USTA awarded this level of distinction to just 50 tennis programs across the nation. One of two nominees by the USTA Tennessee office, WCPR Athletics Division staff meet with a national representative from the United States Tennis Association last fall who accessed the department’s facilities, programs and staff based off a specific set of program criteria.

Upon successful completion of the on-site visit and verification of criteria standards; the department was proud to receive this outstanding award and the recognition that goes along with it. Athletics Superintendent, Gary Hathcock, and Tennis Coordinator, Ann Marie Flynn, both expressed their excitement and appreciation for being acknowledged by the national governing body for tennis in the United States for the level of excellence the Williamson County Parks and Recreation tennis program provides.

Accolades continued for WCPR as they received four awards at the USTA Tennessee Annual Meeting in January. The department, its programs and staff received the following recognition.

Adult Tournament of the Year: Natchez Trace Adult Tennis Championships

Junior Team Tennis (JTT) Coordinator of the Year: Kyle Blackburn

Parks and Recreation of the Year: Williamson County Parks and Recreation

Volunteer of the Year: Ann Marie Flynn

The 2023 Natchez Trace Tennis Championships, held September 15-17, encompassed 121 entries and 118 matches over two and a half days of play. A portion of what made the tournament so successful was the incorporation of indoor and outdoor tennis courts at the Tennis Complex at Maryland Farms, the previous Maryland Farms YMCA facility the county took over temporary operation of last fall.

WCPR Tennis Professional, Kyle Blackburn, started his tennis career as a Part-Time Tennis Assistant when the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the City of Brentwood, opened the Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood in 2002. As an USPTA Certified Tennis Instructor for almost 15 years, Blackburn has been involved in junior team tennis as a coach, captain, club coordinator and league coordinator. Blackburn said, “I love building JTT programs because we are fostering growth and development of the tennis player, the tennis team and the tennis community. Everyone wins and gets better!”

Williamson County Parks and Recreation Director, Gordon Hampton, voiced his gratitude for WCPR being recognized as Parks and Recreation of the Year saying, “For over 20 years, WCPR has had the pleasure to serve the Williamson County tennis community with our commitment to offer a high level of facilities and programming. Our staff and facility partners, Williamson County Schools and the City of Brentwood, have successfully led the way for tennis in our area by maintaining the highest level of recreational and competitive programs for all ages. We have continued to offer USTA sanctioned tournaments and events; as well as, support the general mission of USTA during this entire time.” Hampton also pointed to WCPR’s latest effort to demonstrate this commitment in the reopening of the Tennis Complex at Maryland Farms. “Thanks to the support and partnership of Highwoods Properties, Williamson County Government and the City of Brentwood, hundreds of tennis patrons are able to still play the game rather than being displaced due to a facility closure.”

WCPR Tennis Coordinator, Ann Marie Flynn, was recognized as Volunteer of the Year for her efforts in assisting the USTA Tennessee office in their recent license plate campaign and for being an inclement weather facility partner. Flynn credited the award to the ongoing relationship with WCPR and USTA Tennessee, “In my nearly 17 year career with Williamson County Parks and Recreation working with the tennis program, we have always strived to work well with and be a good partner to the USTA and their local Tennessee office. It’s an honor to be recognized; and I am so appreciative of the award.”