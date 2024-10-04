Williamson County New Business Licenses for Oct. 4, 2024

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for September 27 through October 4, 2024, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.
|Date
|Business Name
|Product
|Address
|10/1/2024
|Adam Kriese Counseling
|Counseling
|Continental Pl Suite Brentwood Tn
|10/1/2024
|Aesthetic Harmony
|Med Spa Services
|Bakers Bridge Ave # Suite Franklin Tn
|10/1/2024
|Allyn Rowe
|Online Boutique
|Country Haven Dr Thompsons Station Tn
|10/1/2024
|Backyard Precision Llc
|Gunsmithing
|Arno College Grove Rd College Grove Tn
|10/1/2024
|Beauty By Krystal B Llc
|Skin Care
|Mallory Ln Ste Studio Brentwood Tn
|9/30/2024
|Counter Culture Studio Llc
|Carpentry And Countertops
|Bethesda Duplex Rd College Grove Tn
|10/1/2024
|County Down Vacation Rentals
|Stvr
|Moore Rd Franklin Tn
|10/1/2024
|Craig Lyon Commercial
|Real Estate Brokerage
|Bromley Park Ln Franklin Tn
|9/30/2024
|Gc Legacy Construction Llc
|Retail Sales And Services
|Main St Spring Hill Tn
|10/1/2024
|Greg Sanford Bail Bonding
|Bail Bonding
|Murfreesboro Rd Arrington Tn
|10/1/2024
|Gutter Gliders, Llc
|Rain Gutters
|Crossroads Blvd Suite Brentwood Tn
|9/28/2024
|Hair By Hailey
|Hair Services
|Lumbar Drive Franklin Tn
|9/30/2024
|Holdin Tn Llc Dba Handel's Homemade Ice Cream Fran
|Ice Cream Shop
|Meridian Blvd Franklin Tn
|10/2/2024
|Hs Nash Llc
|Remodeling
|Foothills Dr Brentwood Tn
|10/1/2024
|Jarin Bader Dba Jarin Jo Hair & Skin
|Hair, Skin And Nails
|Cool Springs Blvd Suite B Franklin Tn
|10/1/2024
|Jmr Motorsports
|Mobile Mechanic
|Gracious Dr Franklin Tn
|10/1/2024
|Leanna Michelle Beauty Llc
|Hair Salon
|Mayfield Drive Suite Franklin Tn
|9/27/2024
|Luxury Cleaning And Maintenance
|Cleaning
|Natchez St Apt A Franklin Tn
|10/1/2024
|Nashville Outdoor Lifestyles Llc
|Pest Control Misting
|Murfreesboro Rd Unit Franklin Tn
|9/30/2024
|One Fell Swoop Llc Dba Pink's Windows Brentwood-fr
|Window Cleaning
|Cureton Ct Nolensville Tn
|10/1/2024
|Panda Express Inc Dba Panda Express #3775
|Restaurant
|Carothers Pkwy Franklin Tn
|10/1/2024
|Papa Murphy's Company Stores Inc
|Pizzas Salads
|Main Street Suite Spring Hill Tn
|10/1/2024
|Papa Murphy/s Company Stores Inc
|Retail Pizzas
|Del Rio Pike Suite Franklin Tn
|10/2/2024
|Pareco Llc Dba Sit Still Kids Salon-franklin
|Children's Hair Salon
|Mallory Lane # Franklin Tn
|10/1/2024
|Savanna's Flowers Llc Dba Enchanted Florist Frankl
|Fowers And Flower Delivery
|Wills Ct Spring Hill Tn
|10/1/2024
|Surefire Llc
|Coffee Shop
|Concord Rd Brentwood Tn
|10/1/2024
|Tennessee Electronic Monitoring Llc
|Monitoring Agency
|Murfreesboro Rd Franklin Tn
|10/2/2024
|The Visual Republic
|Graphic Design Services
|Penbrook Dr Franklin Tn
|10/1/2024
|Thistle And Sage Boutique
|Retail Clothing
|Shepherd Dr Franklin Tn
|10/1/2024
|Urban Botanics Design Llc
|Interior Landscape Design
|Hunters Trail Dr Franklin Tn
|10/1/2024
|Westland Wine & Spirits Llc
|Liquor Store
|Nd Ave N # Franklin Tn
|9/30/2024
|Whistle Workz
|Traveling Mechanics
|Reed Rd Thompsons Station Tn
