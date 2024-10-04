Williamson County New Business Licenses for Oct. 4, 2024

Michael Carpenter
These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for September 27 through October 4, 2024, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.

DateBusiness NameProductAddress
10/1/2024Adam Kriese CounselingCounselingContinental Pl Suite Brentwood Tn
10/1/2024Aesthetic HarmonyMed Spa ServicesBakers Bridge Ave # Suite Franklin Tn
10/1/2024Allyn RoweOnline BoutiqueCountry Haven Dr Thompsons Station Tn
10/1/2024Backyard Precision LlcGunsmithingArno College Grove Rd College Grove Tn
10/1/2024Beauty By Krystal B LlcSkin CareMallory Ln Ste Studio Brentwood Tn
9/30/2024Counter Culture Studio LlcCarpentry And CountertopsBethesda Duplex Rd College Grove Tn
10/1/2024County Down Vacation RentalsStvrMoore Rd Franklin Tn
10/1/2024Craig Lyon CommercialReal Estate BrokerageBromley Park Ln Franklin Tn
9/30/2024Gc Legacy Construction LlcRetail Sales And ServicesMain St Spring Hill Tn
10/1/2024Greg Sanford Bail BondingBail BondingMurfreesboro Rd Arrington Tn
10/1/2024Gutter Gliders, LlcRain GuttersCrossroads Blvd Suite Brentwood Tn
9/28/2024Hair By HaileyHair ServicesLumbar Drive Franklin Tn
9/30/2024Holdin Tn Llc Dba Handel's Homemade Ice Cream FranIce Cream ShopMeridian Blvd Franklin Tn
10/2/2024Hs Nash LlcRemodelingFoothills Dr Brentwood Tn
10/1/2024Jarin Bader Dba Jarin Jo Hair & SkinHair, Skin And NailsCool Springs Blvd Suite B Franklin Tn
10/1/2024Jmr MotorsportsMobile MechanicGracious Dr Franklin Tn
10/1/2024Leanna Michelle Beauty LlcHair SalonMayfield Drive Suite Franklin Tn
9/27/2024Luxury Cleaning And MaintenanceCleaningNatchez St Apt A Franklin Tn
10/1/2024Nashville Outdoor Lifestyles LlcPest Control MistingMurfreesboro Rd Unit Franklin Tn
9/30/2024One Fell Swoop Llc Dba Pink's Windows Brentwood-frWindow CleaningCureton Ct Nolensville Tn
10/1/2024Panda Express Inc Dba Panda Express #3775RestaurantCarothers Pkwy Franklin Tn
10/1/2024Papa Murphy's Company Stores IncPizzas SaladsMain Street Suite Spring Hill Tn
10/1/2024Papa Murphy/s Company Stores IncRetail PizzasDel Rio Pike Suite Franklin Tn
10/2/2024Pareco Llc Dba Sit Still Kids Salon-franklinChildren's Hair SalonMallory Lane # Franklin Tn
10/1/2024Savanna's Flowers Llc Dba Enchanted Florist FranklFowers And Flower DeliveryWills Ct Spring Hill Tn
10/1/2024Surefire LlcCoffee ShopConcord Rd Brentwood Tn
10/1/2024Tennessee Electronic Monitoring LlcMonitoring AgencyMurfreesboro Rd Franklin Tn
10/2/2024The Visual RepublicGraphic Design ServicesPenbrook Dr Franklin Tn
10/1/2024Thistle And Sage BoutiqueRetail ClothingShepherd Dr Franklin Tn
10/1/2024Urban Botanics Design LlcInterior Landscape DesignHunters Trail Dr Franklin Tn
10/1/2024Westland Wine & Spirits LlcLiquor StoreNd Ave N # Franklin Tn
9/30/2024Whistle WorkzTraveling MechanicsReed Rd Thompsons Station Tn
