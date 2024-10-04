Williamson County New Business Licenses for Oct. 4, 2024

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for September 27 through October 4, 2024, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.

Date Business Name Product Address 10/1/2024 Adam Kriese Counseling Counseling Continental Pl Suite Brentwood Tn 10/1/2024 Aesthetic Harmony Med Spa Services Bakers Bridge Ave # Suite Franklin Tn 10/1/2024 Allyn Rowe Online Boutique Country Haven Dr Thompsons Station Tn 10/1/2024 Backyard Precision Llc Gunsmithing Arno College Grove Rd College Grove Tn 10/1/2024 Beauty By Krystal B Llc Skin Care Mallory Ln Ste Studio Brentwood Tn 9/30/2024 Counter Culture Studio Llc Carpentry And Countertops Bethesda Duplex Rd College Grove Tn 10/1/2024 County Down Vacation Rentals Stvr Moore Rd Franklin Tn 10/1/2024 Craig Lyon Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Bromley Park Ln Franklin Tn 9/30/2024 Gc Legacy Construction Llc Retail Sales And Services Main St Spring Hill Tn 10/1/2024 Greg Sanford Bail Bonding Bail Bonding Murfreesboro Rd Arrington Tn 10/1/2024 Gutter Gliders, Llc Rain Gutters Crossroads Blvd Suite Brentwood Tn 9/28/2024 Hair By Hailey Hair Services Lumbar Drive Franklin Tn 9/30/2024 Holdin Tn Llc Dba Handel's Homemade Ice Cream Fran Ice Cream Shop Meridian Blvd Franklin Tn 10/2/2024 Hs Nash Llc Remodeling Foothills Dr Brentwood Tn 10/1/2024 Jarin Bader Dba Jarin Jo Hair & Skin Hair, Skin And Nails Cool Springs Blvd Suite B Franklin Tn 10/1/2024 Jmr Motorsports Mobile Mechanic Gracious Dr Franklin Tn 10/1/2024 Leanna Michelle Beauty Llc Hair Salon Mayfield Drive Suite Franklin Tn 9/27/2024 Luxury Cleaning And Maintenance Cleaning Natchez St Apt A Franklin Tn 10/1/2024 Nashville Outdoor Lifestyles Llc Pest Control Misting Murfreesboro Rd Unit Franklin Tn 9/30/2024 One Fell Swoop Llc Dba Pink's Windows Brentwood-fr Window Cleaning Cureton Ct Nolensville Tn 10/1/2024 Panda Express Inc Dba Panda Express #3775 Restaurant Carothers Pkwy Franklin Tn 10/1/2024 Papa Murphy's Company Stores Inc Pizzas Salads Main Street Suite Spring Hill Tn 10/1/2024 Papa Murphy/s Company Stores Inc Retail Pizzas Del Rio Pike Suite Franklin Tn 10/2/2024 Pareco Llc Dba Sit Still Kids Salon-franklin Children's Hair Salon Mallory Lane # Franklin Tn 10/1/2024 Savanna's Flowers Llc Dba Enchanted Florist Frankl Fowers And Flower Delivery Wills Ct Spring Hill Tn 10/1/2024 Surefire Llc Coffee Shop Concord Rd Brentwood Tn 10/1/2024 Tennessee Electronic Monitoring Llc Monitoring Agency Murfreesboro Rd Franklin Tn 10/2/2024 The Visual Republic Graphic Design Services Penbrook Dr Franklin Tn 10/1/2024 Thistle And Sage Boutique Retail Clothing Shepherd Dr Franklin Tn 10/1/2024 Urban Botanics Design Llc Interior Landscape Design Hunters Trail Dr Franklin Tn 10/1/2024 Westland Wine & Spirits Llc Liquor Store Nd Ave N # Franklin Tn 9/30/2024 Whistle Workz Traveling Mechanics Reed Rd Thompsons Station Tn

