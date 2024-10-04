OBITUARY: Betty Castleman

Betty Castleman of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away peacefully at Alive Hospice on September 26, 2024.

Born in Corinth, Mississippi in 1952, Mrs. Castleman moved with her mother, Daddy and sister to Jackson, Tennessee where she met her husband, John. Her family moved again to Brentwood, Tennessee where she graduated from David Lipscomb High School.

Betty and John married in 1971 and after briefly living in Minot, ND settled in Brentwood, Tennessee. Betty enjoyed working as a preschool teacher at Concord Road Church of Christ before becoming a bookkeeper in the medical field.

She spent many weekends driving carloads of youth group teens to the Dolphin Club pool, cheered countless softball games at Civitan Ballpark for her daughter Mary Anne, hosted many sleepovers for her daughter Sandy and friends, attended a multitude of football games, competitions and concerts supporting her grandson Jake in marching band, and watched a vast number of movies holding hands with her granddaughter and best friend, Cathryn.

Betty loved watching football and golf on TV, looking at flowers and birds, sewing and smocking dresses for her young daughters, singing with her beautiful alto voice, and above all being a Nanna to her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Martha Michie.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, John F. Castleman, daughters, Sandy Landrum and Mary Anne Castleman, grandchildren, Jake Landrum and Cathryn Landrum, her sister Myra (Mike) Wall, brother-in-law, Howard (Patsy) Castleman, aunt, Eleanor (James) Michie, sisters-in-law, Suzanne Castleman Koenig and Tommie (Don) Castleman, several nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.

The family thanks the sixth-floor staff at Williamson Medical Center and her caregivers at Alive Hospice for their exceptional care during her last days and for ensuring both Betty and her family were comforted in her final moments.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 10:00 AM at Otter Creek Church, 409 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, Tennessee 37027. https://www.tnfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alive Hospice or The Living Water Project.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email