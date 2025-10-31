Williamson County New Business Licenses for Oct. 31, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for October 24-31, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|10/24/2025
|Allen Financial Coaching
|Financial Coaching
|Riverside Dr Suite Franklin Tn
|10/30/2025
|Allure Aesthetics By Angelica
|Beauty Shop
|Cadillac Drive Brentwood Tn
|10/29/2025
|Baymont Inn & Suites
|Hotel
|Franklin Common Ct Franklin Tn
|10/29/2025
|Burns Custom Construction Llc
|Contracting
|Montpier Dr Franklin Tn
|10/27/2025
|Dreamartz
|Tattoo/Art/Permanent Makeup
|Murfreesboro Rd - Franklin Tn
|10/24/2025
|Jwb Brands
|Retail-Clothing
|Crescent Moon Cir Nolensville Tn
|10/28/2025
|Laser Appraisal Llc
|Residential Real Estate Ap
|Wilson Pike Franklin Tn
|10/27/2025
|Next Gen Court Academy
|Sports Training
|Johnson Industrial Blvd G Nolensville Tn
|10/24/2025
|Next Wave Commerce
|Resale/Dropshipment Of Con
|Cape Breton Ct Franklin Tn
|10/26/2025
|Styles With Sa
|Hair Services
|Bakers Bridge Ave Franklin Tn
|10/27/2025
|The Floral Room Llc
|Floral Arrangements Being
|James Ave Franklin Tn
|10/27/2025
|Trio Chic
|Selling Clothing
|Ashburn Ct Nolensville Tn
Please join our FREE Newsletter