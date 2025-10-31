Williamson County New Business Licenses for Oct. 31, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for October 24-31, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Product Address 10/24/2025 Allen Financial Coaching Financial Coaching Riverside Dr Suite Franklin Tn 10/30/2025 Allure Aesthetics By Angelica Beauty Shop Cadillac Drive Brentwood Tn 10/29/2025 Baymont Inn & Suites Hotel Franklin Common Ct Franklin Tn 10/29/2025 Burns Custom Construction Llc Contracting Montpier Dr Franklin Tn 10/27/2025 Dreamartz Tattoo/Art/Permanent Makeup Murfreesboro Rd - Franklin Tn 10/24/2025 Jwb Brands Retail-Clothing Crescent Moon Cir Nolensville Tn 10/28/2025 Laser Appraisal Llc Residential Real Estate Ap Wilson Pike Franklin Tn 10/27/2025 Next Gen Court Academy Sports Training Johnson Industrial Blvd G Nolensville Tn 10/24/2025 Next Wave Commerce Resale/Dropshipment Of Con Cape Breton Ct Franklin Tn 10/26/2025 Styles With Sa Hair Services Bakers Bridge Ave Franklin Tn 10/27/2025 The Floral Room Llc Floral Arrangements Being James Ave Franklin Tn 10/27/2025 Trio Chic Selling Clothing Ashburn Ct Nolensville Tn

