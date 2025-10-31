Sheriff’s Office Shares Halloween Safety Tips

As families prepare for Halloween night, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to take a few precautions to ensure a safe evening of trick-or-treating.

Residents are encouraged to plan routes ahead of time, stay in familiar and well-lit neighborhoods, and make sure children travel with an adult or a trusted group. The Sheriff’s Office also stresses the importance of visibility, suggesting flashlights or reflective items to help drivers spot trick-or-treaters.

Officials ask children to use sidewalks, cross at crosswalks, and avoid running into the street. Parents are advised to inspect candy before it is eaten and to only visit homes with porch lights on. Children should never enter a home or vehicle while trick-or-treating.

Drivers are reminded to slow down in residential areas, remain alert for pedestrians, and use extra caution during evening hours. Pet owners are also encouraged to secure animals to avoid accidental encounters with costumed visitors.

The Sheriff’s Office recommends that children have a safe way to contact a parent or guardian while out and reminds older trick-or-treaters to avoid distractions, including cell phones, when crossing streets.

Officials say following these steps can help ensure a safe and enjoyable Halloween for families across the county.

