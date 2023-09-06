Williamson County House Fire Shuts Down Lanes on Horton Highway

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

A house went up in flames in Williamson County early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 4:30 AM on Horton Highway near Patterson Road.

Horton Highway was shut down for several hours as fire crews battled the fire.

Drivers were asked to seek alternative routes if possible.

