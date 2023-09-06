Williamson County House Fire Shuts Down Lanes on Horton Highway

A house went up in flames in Williamson County early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 4:30 AM on Horton Highway near Patterson Road.

Horton Highway was shut down for several hours as fire crews battled the fire.

Drivers were asked to seek alternative routes if possible.

Traffic Alert:

4:26 AM

Horton Highway, near Patterson Road will be shut down due to a structure fire. Expect delays. Seek alternative routes if possible. pic.twitter.com/FbOFjgx33c — WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) September 6, 2023