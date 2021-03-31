Williamson County Collecting Damage Reports Following March 27 – 28 Floods

By
Press Release
-
Damage Reporting

Residents can submit damage reports through Williamson County Emergency Management’s online survey to assist with damage assessments.

The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency (WCEMA) is looking for the public’s assistance to document damages resulting from the flooding on March 27th and 28th. The information will be used to assist the department in collecting consolidated impact information. Residents can report damage through the established online damage survey: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/3b1684f8beaa4015a2647741f5d82506

WCEMA Director Todd Horton states, “This survey helps us better understand the impacts to our community, helps determine our community’s eligibility for disaster related financial assistance, and provides community members with a convenient avenue to share their storm related impacts.”

 The survey will collect specific information about:

    • What is damaged
    • Types of damage
    • Extent of damage
    • Location
    • Contact Information

For more information about WCEMA and to register for the Williamson County Emergency Alert System, visit www.williamsonready.org.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Coding for kids.
Greenlight
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
Gabi
Match coverage, compare rates and save.
How to knock hundreds off your home and auto insurance in minutes
Tally
Consolidate your debt and save money while you pay it down...
Overcome your credit card debt
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here