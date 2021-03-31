Williamson County Collecting Damage Reports Following March 27 – 28 Floods

Residents can submit damage reports through Williamson County Emergency Management’s online survey to assist with damage assessments.

The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency (WCEMA) is looking for the public’s assistance to document damages resulting from the flooding on March 27th and 28th. The information will be used to assist the department in collecting consolidated impact information. Residents can report damage through the established online damage survey: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/3b1684f8beaa4015a2647741f5d82506

WCEMA Director Todd Horton states, “This survey helps us better understand the impacts to our community, helps determine our community’s eligibility for disaster related financial assistance, and provides community members with a convenient avenue to share their storm related impacts.”

The survey will collect specific information about:

What is damaged Types of damage Extent of damage Location Contact Information



For more information about WCEMA and to register for the Williamson County Emergency Alert System, visit www.williamsonready.org.