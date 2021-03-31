Bonnaroo is Back for 2021, Tickets on Sale March 31

Bonnaroo is back for 2021.

Tickets go on sale today, March 31, at noon. Via Facebook, Bonnaroo announced, “We’re going back to The Farm. Tickets On-Sale TODAY at 12pm CT! Secure your GA, GA+, VIP or Platinum 4-Day Tickets starting at just $35 down.”

This year, the festival will celebrate 20 years. The four-day event will take place on September 2 – 5 in Manchester.

Artist set to perform include Lizzo, Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Tame Impala, Tyler, The Creator, Lana Del Rey, Leon Bridges, Lil Baby, and more.

New items for the year include daily entry where after purchasing your daily ticket, you will be able to secure a vehicle pass for the day to get you in quickly to the farm

Free rides will be offered from the campground to the plazas along with new campground layouts, and new air-conditioned darkroom tents available to general admission ticket holders.

Buy your tickets here. 

