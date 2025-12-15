White Castle Recalls Frozen Original Sliders Due to Undeclared Ingredients

Columbus, Ohio – White Castle Frozen Food Division has issued a voluntary recall of 1,021 cases of its retail frozen 4-count Original Sliders due to the potential presence of undeclared milk and soy allergens. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that some cartons may contain Jalapeño Cheese Sliders instead of Original Sliders, posing a serious health risk to consumers with milk or soy allergies.

What Products Are Affected?

The recall affects White Castle brand Original Sliders sold in 4-count frozen cartons, packaged in blue and white cardboard boxes. Each carton contains individually wrapped packs of two sliders.

Product Details:

Product: White Castle Original Sliders (frozen, 4-count carton)

UPC Code: 0-82988-02969-3

Lot Codes: 9H203521 and 9H203522

Best By Date: April 18, 2026

Distribution: Primarily convenience stores in potentially all 50 states

Shipment Period: August through October 2025

Consumers should check the lot code printed within a light-blue bar on the end panel of the carton. Only products with the complete eight-character lot codes listed above are included in this recall.

Why Are These Products Being Recalled?

During the packaging process, Jalapeño Cheese Sliders were mistakenly placed in Original Slider cartons. Since Jalapeño Cheese Sliders contain milk and soy—allergens not declared on the Original Slider packaging—this presents a serious health risk to individuals with allergies or sensitivities to these ingredients.

The issue came to light when a customer contacted White Castle after experiencing a non-life-threatening allergic reaction following consumption of a Jalapeño Cheese Slider that was incorrectly packaged in an Original Slider carton. No other injuries or illnesses have been reported to date.

What Should Consumers Do?

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product should:

Do not consume the product if you have a milk or soy allergy Return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund Contact White Castle at 1-800-843-2728 (available 24/7) with any questions

Health Risk Information

People with allergies or severe sensitivities to milk or soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product. Those without milk or soy allergies are not at risk.

This recall was announced by White Castle on December 12, 2025, and published by the FDA on the same date.

Source: FDA.gov

