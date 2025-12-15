ASCAP Releases its List of Classic Holiday Songs 2025

This holiday season, The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers, announces the trending tinsel tunes released in the last quarter century that are captivating listeners today. Alongside the beloved traditional songs featured on the Top 25 ASCAP Holiday Songs chart, the holiday hits on the Top 10 ASCAP New Classic Holiday Songs chart are on their way to becoming modern standards.

“Santa Tell Me,” co-written by hitmakers Savan Kotecha and Ilya Salmanzadeh, takes the #1 spot on the Top 10 ASCAP New Classic Holiday Songs chart for the first time. Next up on the list is Kelly Clarkson’s “Underneath the Tree,” co-written with Greg Kurstin. Both songs have become beloved holiday anthems, underscored by their additional inclusion in the ASCAP Top 25 Holiday Songs chart. This year’s seasonal canon also features hits from Jimmy Fallon, Meghan Trainor, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and more.

Below are the top 10 most-played ASCAP New Classic Holiday Songs of 2025* and the top 25 most-played ASCAP Holiday Songs of 2025**, all written, co-written or arranged by ASCAP songwriters and composers. Each song is listed with ASCAP-licensed songwriter credits and copyright date.

THE TOP 10 ASCAP NEW CLASSIC HOLIDAY SONGS OF 2025:

“Santa Tell Me” by Savan Kotecha and Ilya Salmanzadeh (2013)

“Underneath the Tree” by Kelly Clarkson and Greg Kurstin (2013)

“Mistletoe” by Justin Bieber and Adam Messinger (2011)

“Snowman” by Greg Kurstin and Sia (2017)

“Like It’s Christmas” by Gian Stone (2019)

“Where Are You Christmas” by Mariah Carey and James Horner (2000)

“Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” by Kelly Clarkson (2021)

“Cozy Little Christmas” by Ferras Alqaisi, Katy Perry and Greg Wells (2018)

“Wrap Me Up” by Jimmy Fallon, Gian Stone & Meghan Trainor (2023)

“Believe” by Glen Ballard (2004)

Listen to the top 10 ASCAP New Classic Holiday Songs here: https://go.ascap.com/3KS4KZ1

THE TOP 25 ASCAP HOLIDAY SONGS OF 2025:

“Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson and Mitchell Parish (1948)

“Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” by Sammy Cahn and Jule Styne (1945)

“It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” by Meredith Willson (1951)

“Jingle Bell Rock” by Joseph Carleton Beal and James Ross Boothe (1958)

“A Holly Jolly Christmas” by Johnny Marks (1962)

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by Johnny Marks (1958)

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Ralph Blane and Hugh Martin (1944)

“Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” by Fred Coots and Haven Gillespie (1934)

“Winter Wonderland” by Felix Bernard and Richard B. Smith (1934)

“Frosty the Snowman” by Steve Nelson and Walter E. Rollins (1950)

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” by Johnny Marks (1949)

“It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” by Edward Pola and George Wyle (1963)

“White Christmas” by Irving Berlin (1941)

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Walter Afanasieff and Mariah Carey (1994)

“The Christmas Song” by Mel Tormé and Robert Wells (1946)

“Jingle Bells” (Frank Sinatra version), arranged by Gordon Jenkins (1958)

“Silver Bells” by Ray Evans and Jay Livingston (1950)

“Feliz Navidad” by José Feliciano (1970)

“Here Comes Santa Claus (Down Santa Claus Lane)” by Gene Autry and Oakley Haldeman (1947)

“Deck the Halls” (Nat King Cole version), arranged by Nat King Cole and Leland Gillette (1960)

“This Christmas” by Donny Hathaway and Nadine McKinnor (1970)

“Santa Baby” by Joan Javits, Anthony Springer and Philip Springer (1953)

“Santa Tell Me” by Savan Kotecha and Ilya Salmanzadeh (2013)

“Underneath the Tree” by Kelly Clarkson and Greg Kurstin (2013)

“Run Rudolph Run” by Johnny Marks and Marvin Brodie (1958)

Listen to the top 25 ASCAP Holiday Songs here: https://go.ascap.com/4oN3tjX

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email