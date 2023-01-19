WCSO Arrests Franklin Sex Offender on New Charges

Members of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, recently arrested Richard Joseph Durick, 70, of Franklin, TN following a Williamson County Grand Jury indictment for the following crimes:

6 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a minor over 100 images

2 counts of Violation of the Sex Offender Registry

The WCSO-ICAC Task Force began investigating Durick after receiving information that he was in violation of the sex offender registry. He had been convicted in 2019 of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and was in possession of child sexual abuse material. Durick was placed on the sex offender registry after conviction in 2019 by the TBI, and was alleged to be in violation and taken into custody in late 2022. Durick was then investigated and charged with new offenses on 01/13/2023. Durick is currently being held in the Williamson County Jail without bond.

The WCSO-ICAC Task Force works proactively within the community to ensure that violent sex offenders preying on our youth in the dark shadows are stopped and ultimately brought to justice. If you have a tip related to online child sexual exploitation, please submit this information online via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at https://report.cybertip.org/