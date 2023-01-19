WCS Prize Patrol Surprises Teachers, Principal of the Year

On January 10, the WCS prize patrol was out in full force to surprise the District-wide Teachers and Principal of the Year.

Superintendent Jason Golden, as well as other district administrators and employees, traveled around the county to bring the celebration to the schools. The Elementary Teacher of the Year is College Grove Elementary’s Alison Kaczmarski; the Middle Teacher of the Year is Mill Creek Middle’s Allison Isom; and the High Teacher of the Year is Centennial High’s Dina Tate. The Principal of the Year is Walnut Grove Elementary’s Dr. Kate Donnelly.

Take a look at the videos below to see the moment when the prize patrol revealed the good news.

The 2022-23 WCS Elementary School Teacher of the Year is College Grove’s Alison Kaczmarski! Superintendent Jason Golden and his prize patrol surprised Kaczmarski with the good news on January 10.

Mill Creek Middle School theater teacher Allison Isom is the 2022-23 Middle School Teacher of the Year! On January 10, Superintendent Jason Golden and his prize patrol surprised Isom with the exciting news.

Superintendent Jason Golden visited Centennial High School on January 10 to surprise Dina Tate’s class with the news that she is this year’s WCS High School Teacher of the Year!

Superintendent Jason Golden and his prize patrol traveled to Walnut Grove Elementary School on January 10 to surprise Dr. Kate Donnelly with the news she is this year’s Principal of the Year.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS