Taylor Swift Makes Generous Donation to Williamson County Animal Center

Taylor Swift is known for her music but also for giving back.

Recently, Swift made a generous donation to Williamson County Animal Shelter in Franklin. The shelter shared on social media, “We recently received a generous donation from legendary singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.”

Since Swift made the donation, the shelter has named four of their latest adoptable puppies after her songs – “Carolina” from the movie “Where the Crawdads Sing,” “Bejeweled,” “Midnight Rain,” and “Willow.”

The black and white, female mixed-breed puppies are just three months old and are available for adoption on Saturday, January 21.

They added, “We are very grateful for Taylor’s support of our shelter, which serves the pets of Williamson County through adoption, spay & neuter, enforcement, microchips, rabies clinics, and paw pantry.”

Find the latest updates on Williamson County Animal Shelter website here.