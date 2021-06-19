WCS Registration Open for 2021-22 School Age Child Care

Families looking for before and after school childcare for the 2021-22 school year are in luck, because School Age Child Care (SACC) registration is now open.

SACC is a year-round program providing full-time, part-time and drop-in care for school-aged children. Morning care begins at 6:30 a.m. until the start of the school day, and afternoon care runs from the end of the school day until 6 p.m. For more information and a full list of tuition fees per care level, visit the WCS SACC page.

First through fifth grade students may start attending SACC August 6. Kindergarten students may begin attending on the first full day of kindergarten, August 16, and students in WCS Pre-K classrooms may attend SACC on the first full day of Pre-K.

SACC programming is offered at all Williamson County elementary schools. To register, visit the WCS SACC Parent Portal. Registration costs $40 per student. The deadline to sign up is 6 p.m. on August 1.