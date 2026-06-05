6/5/26: Clear Skies and a High of 84, Low Tonight of 68; Winds Up to 8 MPH with No Precipitation Expected

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is 59.5°F with a light wind blowing at 5.4 mph. The skies are clear with no precipitation recorded.

For today, you can expect a high of 83.8°F and a low of 59.2°F. Winds will increase slightly, reaching up to 8.3 mph, but there is no chance of precipitation throughout the day. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 68°F under clear skies, with wind speeds decreasing to around 5 mph.

There are currently no official weather warnings or advisories in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 84°F Low 59°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 90% UV Index 7.9 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 60°F · feels 59°F Sunrise 5:31am Sunset 8:00pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 84°F 59°F Overcast Saturday 87°F 63°F Overcast Sunday 76°F 68°F Rain showers: slight Monday 82°F 69°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 84°F 70°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 90°F 71°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Thursday 90°F 73°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate

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