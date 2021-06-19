Photo of the Day: June 19, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Velvet Taco in the Assembly Food Hall at the Fifth + Broadway development in downtown Nashville.

Phase 2 of Assembly Food Hall opened on Thursday, May 20. It’s now the largest food hall in the country with 100,000 square feet of dining. The first phase opened in March 2021. A grand opening is planned for June 11-13 for the entire food hall with Diamond Rio performing to kick off the celebration.

Inside you will find over 20 eateries, seven bars, three stages, expansive outdoor dining areas with views of the Ryman and Bridgestone Arena. You can try Nashville’s two famous hot chicken spots in one location with Hattie B’s and Prince’s in the same development.

