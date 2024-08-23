WCS Parent Academy Sessions Begin Soon

August 20, 2024 – Williamson County Schools wants to help families prepare for the challenges and opportunities that will arise as their student gets ready for the next steps after high school.

Throughout the fall semester, WCS will host six in-person sessions focused on varying topics. There is no cost to attend the Parent Academy, but families are asked to sign up using an online form.

Each session will take place at Page High from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The sessions are directed to parents, but students are welcome to attend as well. The date and subject matter of the meetings are listed below:

September 3: Paths and Fit

September 24: The Impact of Testing

October 15: Beyond Testing

October 29: Writings That Matter

December 3: Money for Everyone

December 10: Questions to Ask for Student Support Services

Contact WCS Curriculum Specialist Stephen Womack for more information.

Source: WCS

