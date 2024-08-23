Pancake Pantry and Stacked Express Announced Partnership with Outside the Lines Sports Media Group

The Pancake Pantry, one of Nashville’s most well-known restaurants, and Stacked Express, the new quick-service dining option located in the CoolSprings Galleria Food Court, have partnered with Outside the Lines (OTL), a student-led sports media group associated with Williamson County Schools, to sponsor content and support students.

In the second official year of the partnership, The Pancake Pantry will sponsor the organization’s weekly “Pancake of the Week,” which honors Williamson County high school offensive linemen on their game performance on specific plays. Honored players will receive a gift card to The Pancake Pantry and a pancake breakfast for their offensive line.

Additionally, both restaurants will continue to contribute to various celebrations and events, including the WillCo Student Section of the Year Award and the WillCo Awards in June. Stacked Express and The Pancake Pantry will also grill and serve pancakes to the home student section prior to select WCS Football GameDays, including this week’s Battle of Franklin. Stacked Express, The Pancake Pantry and OTL Pre-Gameday show begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by WCS Gameday at 6 p.m. Kickoff is at 7 pm.

With the recent opening of Stacked Express in the CoolSprings Galleria Food Court, the partnership with OTL will extend to all girls and boys sports with the “Stacked Express Stats” where student-athletes will be honored for outstanding performances throughout the year. Stacked Express will also host “WillCo School of the Week” giving a monetary donation to the student section of the school with the most participation.

“We are always looking to give back to our communities and this partnership has been the perfect way to support students both on and off the field,” said Chip Bradley, managing director for the Iconic Restaurant Group which owns The Pancake Pantry and Stacked Express. “We’re proud to partner with these young, bright students again this year and appreciate how hard they work to promote and celebrate their peers.”

OTL consists of Williamson County high school students with interests in sports reporting, content creation and event planning. The group produces daily content for Williamson County Schools Athletic Director Darrin Joines that focuses on athletic programs throughout the county, highlighting recent games, student-athletes, and coaches. The 2024-25 students leading OTL are co-chairs Erin Powers (Franklin) and Kyla Davis (Page), Abanob Basta, Katie Lowe (Nolensville), David Riley (Summit) and Luke Campbell (Ravenwood).

“This ongoing partnership is extremely important as OTL continues to grow,” said Dr. Jeremy Qualls, Executive Director of the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center and College Career and Technical Education (CCTE) at Williamson County Schools. “We are so grateful for businesses like The Pancake Pantry and Stacked Express that can see the value in partnering with public K-12 systems to help further the student’s experience.”

Joines added, “Continuing this partnership with one of Nashville’s iconic brands not only proves the value of what these students have been producing but also adds to the credibility of OTL as a valuable work-based learning program. This is what we should be doing for our students, providing real-world experience as they move to the next phase of their academic and/or work life.”

Based out of the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (EIC), OTL has become a staple in Williamson County high school athletics, partnering with various organizations on several occasions through the CCTE. The group has grown a following of more than 7,900 on Instagram and more than 8,600 followers on TikTok, with several videos reaching more than 1 million views.

“We are so excited to enter year two of this partnership with The Pancake Pantry and Stacked Express, and cannot wait to see what this season holds,” said Powers, OTL manager who is in her second year with OTL. “Chip (Bradley) and his team have given us so many opportunities to really grow this organization and recognize talented student-athletes. We look forward to seeing this expanded partnership come to life this year!”

For more information on OTL, follow @otl.tn on Instagram and @otl_tn on TikTok.

