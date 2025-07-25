WCS Looking to Fill Vacant Positions for 2025-26 School Year

WCS is looking to fill vacant positions across the district for special education teachers, special education paraprofessionals and bus drivers for the 2025-26 school year.

“It is the kind of job where every day is different, and I literally learn something new just about every single day I’m here,” said Arrington Elementary Special Education Teacher Assistant Christy Byrd. “Even after 20 years, I’m learning things from my coworkers, my administrators and my students. I just love the family that we have here.”

For those interested in joining the team, visit the WCS Careers page to see job descriptions and to apply.

Contact WCS Recruiting Manager David Harries with questions or for more information.

