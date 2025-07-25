Get Your School Supplies During Tax Free Weekend

Michael Carpenter
Tax Free Weekend
Tennessee’s traditional sales tax weekend is July 25-27, making it the perfect time to stock up on school supplies.

During this time, general apparel that costs $100 or less per item; school and art supplies that cost $100 or less per item; and computers or tablets for personal use that cost $1,500 or less will be exempt from sales tax. For more information on qualifying items or restrictions, visit the Tennessee Department of Revenue (TDOR) website.

Most elementary and middle school websites have school supply lists available. High school supply lists may not be finalized until after the first day of school, August 4. Contact your child’s school with any questions.

