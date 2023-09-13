Waldo’s Chicken to Open in Brentwood Soon

Waldo’s Chicken & Beer, a Nashville-based fast-casual restaurant, will open at City Park in Brentwood, 7010 Executive Center Drive, at the end of October. The restaurant also announced it will open a location in Belle Meade in early 2024.

Founded in 2019 by industry veteran Mark Waldo, Waldo’s currently has 13 locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Tennessee, with Belle Meade and Brentwood marking the fifth and sixth locations

in the Greater Nashville area.

“As Waldo’s spreads its wings and continues to grow, our commitment to serving high quality food and providing exceptional customer service is unwavering,” says

Waldo. “Each new location is a testament to the passion our team and customers have shown for us. With every new opening, we’re cultivating a shared experience that resonates with the community.”

Guests of the new locations can look forward to indulging in the same signature dishes and scratch-made specialties that have earned Waldo’s a reputation as one of the best casual chicken spots in Nashville. The restaurant offers a full-service chicken menu in a fast-casual setting specializing in Southern Fried and Rotisserie chicken with everything from sandwiches, salads, bone-in chicken and its best-kept secret: overnight-brined wings. All menu items utilize fresh ingredients and are hand-made in the kitchen daily, from the original sauces and dressings to the popular cheddar biscuits. Side items include mac ‘n cheese, hand-cut French fries, tomato cucumber salad, white beans and collard greens, while dessert is banana pudding you won’t want to share. To no surprise, the Waldo’s chicken is the star of the show. All chicken is prepared the Waldo’s Way — cut to spec, brined overnight and hand-breaded to order; no short cuts, no excuses.

Waldo’s also offers an impressive selection of local, regional and imported beers, along with wine, cocktails, spiked slushies and a sneaky-good margarita. The daily happy hour, available from 3 – 6 p.m. and all day on Tuesdays and Sundays, includes two-for-one beers and other food and drink specials. Additionally, family meals, buckets of chicken and the “feed-the-flock” special are the perfect solution for tailgating, catering needs or easy weeknight dinners to go.

Find the latest updates on Waldo’s Chicken website here.