Page High Players Present Bless Your Heart

The Page High theater department will perform Bless Your Heart… A Music City Musical! beginning Thursday, September 14, 2023.
From September 14-16, don’t miss the high school world premiere of the original musical that follows Julia Rubenstein Zambowski as she leaves her New York City family and follows her dream to be a singer-songwriter in Music City.
Tickets may be purchased online and cost $10. The Page High Performing Arts Center is located at 6281 Arno Road.
The dates and times of the shows are listed below:
- Thursday, September 14 at 7 p.m.
- Friday, September 15 at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, September 16 at 2 p.m.
- Saturday, September 16 at 7 p.m.