Nashville Sounds Win 5-3 Against the Charlotte Knights

Charlotte, N.C. – Despite matching a season-high with 16 men left on base, a four-spot from the Nashville Sounds (75-62, 35-28) in the seventh inning propelled them to a 5-3 triumph over the Charlotte Knights (49-90, 14-50) on Tuesday night at Truist Field.
It’s a prospect showdown Wednesday night in Charlotte as Milwaukee’s No. 5 prospect southpaw Robert Gasser (9-1, 3.81) gets the nod for Nashville against Chicago-AL’s No. 6 prospect Nick Nastrini (0-2, 4.15). The first pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. CDT at Truist Field.
Post-Game Notes
- A trio of rehabbing Milwaukee Brewers made their first rehab appearances tonight. Outfielder/first baseman Jesse Winker knocked the go-ahead home run on a 1-for-5 night, also drawing a walk. Infielder Darin Ruf went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks and played six innings at first base in his first game action since June 2. Outfielder Blake Perkins went 1-for-3 with two walks and played seven innings in right field in his first game since August 9.
- Since August 12, Cam Devanney ranks fifth in the International League with a .338 batting average and is tied for second in the league with nine doubles. Devanney has slashed multiple hits in each of his last three contests.
- Chris Roller continued his hot start with Nashville with a two-run single in the seventh inning. He has hit safely in all nine of his games for the Sounds, batting .400 (12-for-30) with four runs, two extra-base hits, nine RBI, 10 walks and two stolen bases.
- The Sounds set a season high with 13 drawn walks, surpassing their previous mark of 11 set on July 5 vs. Columbus. That’s the most walks in a game since they worked 14 free passes on June 3, 2021, also at Charlotte.
