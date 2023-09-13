Nashville Sounds Win 5-3 Against the Charlotte Knights

Charlotte, N.C. – Despite matching a season-high with 16 men left on base, a four-spot from the Nashville Sounds (75-62, 35-28) in the seventh inning propelled them to a 5-3 triumph over the Charlotte Knights (49-90, 14-50) on Tuesday night at Truist Field.

It’s a prospect showdown Wednesday night in Charlotte as Milwaukee’s No. 5 prospect southpaw Robert Gasser (9-1, 3.81) gets the nod for Nashville against Chicago-AL’s No. 6 prospect Nick Nastrini (0-2, 4.15). The first pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. CDT at Truist Field.

Post-Game Notes

A trio of rehabbing Milwaukee Brewers made their first rehab appearances tonight. Outfielder/first baseman Jesse Winker knocked the go-ahead home run on a 1-for-5 night, also drawing a walk. Infielder Darin Ruf went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks and played six innings at first base in his first game action since June 2. Outfielder Blake Perkins went 1-for-3 with two walks and played seven innings in right field in his first game since August 9.

Since August 12, Cam Devanney ranks fifth in the International League with a .338 batting average and is tied for second in the league with nine doubles. Devanney has slashed multiple hits in each of his last three contests.

Chris Roller continued his hot start with Nashville with a two-run single in the seventh inning. He has hit safely in all nine of his games for the Sounds, batting .400 (12-for-30) with four runs, two extra-base hits, nine RBI, 10 walks and two stolen bases.

The Sounds set a season high with 13 drawn walks, surpassing their previous mark of 11 set on July 5 vs. Columbus. That’s the most walks in a game since they worked 14 free passes on June 3, 2021, also at Charlotte.

