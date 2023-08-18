Waldo’s Chicken to Open New Location in Brentwood

Waldo’s Chicken will open a new location in Brentwood.

On social media, Waldo’s Chicken stated, “We’re opening another coop Brentwood, TN – you’re next! Our Nashville/Franklin Market Partners, Olivia Bane and Timothy Stanton, are excited to announce that a new Waldo’s Chicken & Beer location is coming to Brentwood! Let the countdown begin to southern fried chicken and local craft beer at Waldo’s Brentwood.”

A City Park representative confirmed Waldo’s will open in the former BurgerFi spot at 7010 Executive Center Drive, Brentwood.

Waldo’s Chicken has two locations in Franklin – 108 New Highway 96 and 1201 Liberty Pike, Franklin.

The restaurant focuses on fried and fire-roasted chicken. The menu consists of chicken on the bone, chicken on a bun, in a bowl or basket. Side items include mac n cheese, white beans, potato wedges, collard greens, and side salads.