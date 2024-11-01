Waldo’s Chicken & Beer to Celebrate Grand Opening of Nolensville Location

Waldo’s Chicken & Beer will officially host the grand opening of its new Nolensville location on Wednesday, Nov. 6 beginning at 10:30am. This is Waldo’s 7th Nashville area location and 22nd nationwide.

Waldo’s will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration with giveaways, including a card to redeem one free “O.G. Chicken Sandwich” each month for a year for the first 100 guests and exclusive Waldo’s merchandise. Mill Creek Brewing will also be there to give away gift cards to a few lucky guests.

Waldo’s Nolensville is located at 7238 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN 37135

The Waldo’s Nolensville location will offer 80 seats, a heated and covered outdoor patio, a full bar, drive-thru and curbside pickup. It will employee approximately 40 people on full- and part-time bases. Other Nashville-area Waldo’s locations include Germantown, West Nashville, Cool Springs, Brentwood, Belle Meade and Franklin. All Waldo’s locations offer a daily happy hour from 3 – 6 p.m. plus all day on Tuesdays and Sundays. Deals include two-for-one beers and other food and drink specials. Waldo’s Chicken & Beer is open 11am. – 9pm. Sunday through Thursday and 11am – 10pm on Friday and Saturday. For more information about Waldo’s Chicken & Beer including new and current locations, menus, catering services and more, visit waldoschicken.com or follow along on Instagram at @waldoschickennash.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email